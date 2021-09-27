Nigerians on social media have celebrated two of their countrymen who made themselves proud by winning international awards

The men identified as Kenneth Omoruyi and Chinedu Iwuora were among the Black CPA Centennial’s 40 Under 40 CPA Award winners

Some of those that celebrated the men said such news is what they like seeing, adding that many negative stories have been flying around in recent times

Kenneth Omoruyi and Chinedu Iwuora have made themselves proud by being among the Black CPA Centennial’s 40 Under 40 CPA Award winners.

CPA stands for certified public accountant, and the award was given to mark the 100th anniversary of John W. Cromwell’s landmark achievement of becoming the first black certified public accountant.

Kenneth Omoruyi and Chinedu Iwuora have been celebrated on social media. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Getty Images

@instablog9ja reports that Omoruyi holds a BSc degree in Accounting from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and a master's degree in Business Taxation from the University of Southern California.

He currently sits on the Board of Directors for the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Iwuora, who earned his BSc in Business Administration from Chowan University, is an audit and Assurance manager at Deloitte, Chicago.

He bagged his MBA from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Social media reacts

Nigerians on social media soon flooded the comment section of the post to celebrate their countrymen.

Reacting, an Instagram user with the handle @frankabelle1 said:

"Whoop! Congrats Kenneth. Greatest and ever corrosive uniben student. Nice and generous guy...always helping people wherever and whenever. Fine Cjrsitian too. God bless you Ken."

@website__mobileapp__developer commented:

"Congratulations. What we love to see."

@iamjakejr wrote:

"Congratulations to these great minds. Na feeds wey person suppose 2 dey hear be dis. No be all dis Gbas Gbos wey dey happen here and there!"

@cruise_rapper_511 said:

"Nigeria is blessed and I pray the good days come early for us all amen."

@yar_giwa commented:

"Good for them. Congratulations fam... I kinda associate myself with accountants now that I work with them, lol."

Nigerian man becomes professor at top university in US

In other news, a Nigerian man named Olanrewaju Shitta-Bey has been appointed as a professor of Philosophy and Humanities by the University of Maryland Global Campus, USA.

Speaking with The Punch, Shitta-Bey said he was promoted as an associate professor, adding that his promotion will benefit Nigeria and humanity.

In his words:

“Nigerians and humanity in general stands to benefit from my hard work and experience owing to community service associated with my field of expertise."

Source: Legit.ng