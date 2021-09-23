A Nigerian man in the United States, Olanrewaju Shitta-Bey, has been promoted from an associate professor to a full professor

Shitta-Bey has become a professor of Philosophy and Humanities at the University of Maryland Global Campus, USA

Describing the promotion, Shitta-Bey said he got what he worked hard for, adding that it came at a record time

A Nigerian man named Olanrewaju Shitta-Bey has been appointed as a professor of Philosophy and Humanities by the University of Maryland Global Campus, USA.

Speaking with The Punch, Shitta-Bey said he was promoted as an associate professor, adding that his promotion will benefit Nigeria and humanity.

Olanrewaju Shitta-Bey has become a full professor of Philosophy and Humanities at the University of Maryland Global Campus. Photo credit: The Punch, Olanrewaju Shitta-Bey/LinkedIn

In his words:

“Nigerians and humanity in general stands to benefit from my hard work and experience owing to community service associated with my field of expertise.

"A good example is “The Shitta-Bey Undergraduate Prize” award launched early this year."

According to his LinkedIn profile, Shitta-Bey has been working at the US varsity since July 2021.

His hard work paid off

The Nigerian man said the promotion made him feel differently because he got what he worked hard for and it came at a record time just like his doctoral degree.

He has called on the Nigerian government to improve the education standard in the country, adding that the nation has everything it takes to do that.

In his words:

“Government and the country has financial, material, and human resources to develop education and other critical sectors of the country but lacks the goodwill to make it happen.”

