The video of a young boy inviting his secondary schoolmate to prom has gone viral online and stirred comments

While some people said that students at such teenage age should not show such public affection, others said it is cool

In the short clip, younger students present screamed loudly when the boy knelt to give the girl a bouquet

The video of some secondary students expressing love to themselves in the school compound as people gathered around filming them has stirred massive reactions on social media.

A man with the social media @Germanprinz condemned such a show of love among young one, wondering how the world at such 'westernized' act.

He asked who is in charge of the school where such a thing took place. In the video, students gathered around a student as he knelt holding a bouquet.

A teenage girl walked towards the boy and hugged him with the flowers. The audience erupted in wild jubilation.

There were some other students who acted as instrumentalists to give the occasion some music. The video has gathered mixed reactions.

usmanashafe said:

"We have a 21 year old in BBNaija house with hundreds of tattoo and piercings, showing Virgina and kissing different people here and there."

_zeezah1_ said:

"This isn't right in the presence of the extremely young ones present there. My thought tho."

bou_jee_mimi said:

"Its just prom. Let them be please."

testola_xx said:

"This bro should just geddifok, if we want to even follow culture or tradition, almost all 18 yo girls would have been married rn. Bro should go and take a chill pill and let them have fun."

olubusola_a_o said:

"But it’s cute na."

niyolababie said:

"If it's true love.its okay....l support it, but the both must protected.. And must further there education, for dem to get to the finish line..."

_p.e.r.k.y said:

"Where’s thier principal?"

