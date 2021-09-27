Singer 2baba recently took to his page on Instagram with a beautiful post dedicated to his mother on her birthday

The singer shared a video mashup showing photos of his dearly beloved mum and a particular one in which she posed with her grandkids

Fans, colleagues in the industry flooded the comment section to wish the singer’s mother a happy birthday celebration

Music star 2baba’s mother clocked a new age on Sunday, September 26, and she was lovingly celebrated by friends and family.

The singer dedicated a special post to his mother on Instagram and wished her a happy birthday celebration.

2baba celebrates mother's birthday with cute photos. Photo: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

2baba shared a video mashup that featured some personal photos of the celebrant. A different photo captured the singer's mum posing with her grandchildren.

Check out the post below:

Fans, colleagues join singer in celebrating

As expected, fans and industry colleagues of the respected singer joined him in wishing his mother well on her birthday.

Read comments sighted below:

stelladamasus wrote:

"Happy birthday Mama. God bless you now and always."

segunrapha wrote:

"Happy birthday ✨mama Idibia. God bless U abundantly."

eleeshaofficial said:

"Omo....all the kids look like her wow God bless her and happy birthday to her."

rere_reazone1 said:

"My mother from another father in abuja cherifild college yanyan ❤️❤️❤️ @official2baba."

candy_ace_2 said:

"Happy birthday to her pretty mum @official2baba do giveaway abeg na our mum birthday e no easy."

tejiri_akp wrote:

"Awww I love this, see Oga 2baba 7 lovely kids❤️ there (One Love) Happy birthday sweet grandma. May u live long❤️."

kyangchatbako said:

"Happy birthday Mama... Isabel actually looks like her grandmother."

aishabello427 said:

"Happy blessed birthday ma age with sufficient grace."

2baba marks his birthday in style

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that 2baba celebrated his birthday and used the opportunity to apologise to his wife, Annie Idibia.

The singer posted a romantic photo that captured the moment he almost kissed his dearly beloved wife.

Sharing the post, he wrote:

"I know I'm not without mistakes neither I'm I perfect but we keep learning and working and striving to become the best version of ourselves. It is well."

