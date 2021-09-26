Nigerian billionaire businessman, Mompha, has taken to social media to blast people trolling him online

Recall Bobrisky's ex-PA, Oye Kyme took to social media to allege that Bobrisky and Mompha had dated in the past

Many people have since reacted to his latest post, questioning why the businessman is trying hard to convince people of his sexuality

Ismaila Mustapha who is popularly known as Mompha, has taken to social media to once again address the recent allegation labelled against him.

The businessman denied the affair. Photo credit: @mompha

Source: Instagram

Recall earlier, Bobrisky's ex-PA, Oye Kyme, during a question and answer session with her fans, claimed that the crossdresser and Mompha dated.

Mompha slams trolls

Well, following series of denials on social media, the businessman has once again come out to slam people trolling him about the whole situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Taking to his Instagram Story, he wrote:

"For those still calling me gay, na ogun go kill una generations. Useless jobless youths. If you still doubt am bring ur mama and sisters to me.Ur brothers will be gay. God forbid bad thing."

Reactions

Several social media users have reacted to his recent post with many accusing him of acting guilty.

Check out some comments below:

korexkateebz:

"You are doing too much for someone that isn’t GAY tho!!! "

ednazblog:

"Mompha straight or gay it's okay..... But sincerely the way you're giving this whole case so much "attention, it makes me feel you're so so BI anyway but still, that's okay."

olamideazeez:

"Classless billionaires!!!"

thekanyinsola:

"So dude is acting guilty AF!"

mizkimoraprecious:

"When u decided to play with fowl nyash,what were you expecting?? This is definitely what u get when u get urself involved with someone like bobrisky. U brought this shame upon urself plizz. Oga rest abeg."

mojola_oluwa_001:

"Why try too hard to convince us."

Mompha had earlier in a conference call with media personality, Daddy Freeze, debunked the allegation after he threatened to sue Oye Kyme.

Mompha shows off his family

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the billionaire showed off his family as he took them shopping.

Mompha splurged millions on four brand new iPhones for himself, his wife and their two kids. The businessman welcomed his kids to the iPhone gang as they showed off their new gadgets in the car.

Source: Legit