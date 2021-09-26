Alex Kontondaba Lieyuor's story went viral days ago after he was reported to have been farming despite his brilliant WASSCE results

The young man who got 5As had been admitted to KNUST but did not have enough money to pursue the programme

Agriaccess Ghana Limited has now intervened to offer Alex a full scholarship with accommodation and a stipend for food

A brilliant young man from the Upper West Region named Alex Kontondaba Lieyuor has obtained full scholarship after a story about him was reported recently.

The young man was forced to resort to farm works, following his family's low finances and inability to fund his tertiary education.

This was after he obtained 5As in his West African Senior School Certificate Examination and had admission to study Actuarial Science at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Alex Lieyuor: Best Student in Jirapa District now serves on Farms due to lack of Funds for KNUST admission Photo Credit: 3news.com

Source: UGC

The intervention

According to 3news.com, Agriaccess Ghana Limited, an agricultural company in the Upper West Region capital of Wa, is the firm giving full scholarship to Lieyour to undertake a four-year university education.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The package covers tuition fee, which will be paid directly to the respective school, room and boarding fees, which will also be paid directly to the facility, and a monthly stipend of GHc500 to be paid to Alex for his upkeep.

At Tuolong, the remote community where Alex hails from, representatives of Agriaccess paid a visit to him and his family to present the scholarship letter to Kontondaba.

Social media reactions

Ghanaians have been expressing joy after seeing the heartwarming intervention by Agriaccess Ghana Limited.

Below were some of their comments.

Mornaah Jeremiah mentioned:

"Ever since this issue started trending, we never heard any of our Upper west politicians coming out to say they will want to help. It's sad sometimes."

Asante Quomah Richard indicated:

"Thank you Agriaccess, but am sorry Education is no more attractive to the youth nowadays, cuz if a whole most brilliant student is struggling to gain access to common education because of money. So how do we think, as black men. We simply don't want to develop period."

Tina Chaps stated:

"The only question in mind is who are the beneficiaries of government scholarships schemes when students like this are unable to go to school?"

Best student recognised

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that 30 scholars of the Opportunity Funds Program of the US mission in Nigeria have got a full-funded scholarship amounting to $4.35 million (N1,788,937,500) which will see them attending American universities for the 2021//2022 academic session.

It was gathered that the young students were picked after a thorough process by the US Consulate General.

The fund will cover the 30 indigent student’s school fees, travel, visa applications, and every other cost.

Source: Legit.ng