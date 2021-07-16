A Nigerian teenager, Ekene Ezeunala, who outmatched millions in 2019 and got the highest UTME mark has got a scholarship

Funded by American schools, the 17-year-old and 29 others will be relocating to the US for their education

All their travel and other expenses have been settled by their scholarships and they were implored to make the best use of the opportunity

Thirty scholars of the Opportunity Funds Program of the US mission in Nigeria have got a full-funded scholarship amounting to $4.35 million (N1,788,937,500) which will see them attending American universities for the 2021//2022 academic session.

SaharaReporters gathers that the young students were picked after a thorough process by the US Consulate General. The fund will cover the 30 indigent student’s school fees, travel, visa applications, and every other cost.

The teen and others will be studying at different universities in America. Photo source: SaharaReporters, Whistler NG

The 2019 genius won again

Among those who got lucky was 17-year-old Ekene Ezeunala. He had the highest Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score in 2019 when he got 347.

With the scholarship, he will be studying computer science and mathematics at Columbia University in New York, The Nation reports.

Maximise the opportunity

The 30 winners consist of six who will be getting their first degrees, three for masters and 21 for their PhDs.

Temitayo Famutimi, the information specialist of the US Consulate General in Lagos congratulated the Nigerians, saying their success shows the great potentials Nigerians possess.

The specialist implored them to maximise the opportunity given to them. It should be noted that among the selected was also Urinrin Otite who was the first person to get a first-class degree in the department of civil engineering at the University of Port Harcourt.

Another Nigerian genius got offers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 17-year-old Nigerian teenager, Victory Yinka-Banjo, who had nine A's in WAEC in 2020 is in the news again for even greater things.

Victory was offered full scholarships by Ivy League schools; Yale College, Princeton University, Harvard, and Brown College in both the US and Canada to the tune of more than $5 million (N1,902,500,000).

While speaking with the media, the teenager said the whole development came as very surprising to her, adding that she never thought any school would even offer her admission.

