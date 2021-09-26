The first-ever consultation on MTEF and FSP took place in Akwa Ibom state recently with all major stakeholders in attendance

The policy document is expected to aid the agenda of the Udom Emmanuel-led administration to deliver the dividends of democracy

Akwa Ibom's commissioner for economic development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Akan Okon, is leading a team of experts to ensure the document is perfectly implemented

Uyo - Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel says the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), will aid the smooth implementation of all laid down plans of government in line with his administration's completion agenda.

The governor stated this while speaking at a one-day consultation with stakeholders at Ibom Hall, Uyo, to unveil the state's 2022-2024 MTEF and FSP.

Akwa Ibom's commissioner for economic development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Akan Okon is leading a team of experts expected to implement the policy document. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state govt

Legit.ng gathered that the MTEF and FSP show the income and expenditure of the state for two years, while also projecting the streams of income and expenditure in the next three years.

Represented by his deputy, Mr. Moses Ekpo, Governor Emmanuel assured that the production and effective use of MTEF and FSP will help the state to achieve all laid out plans.

He outlined the achievements of his administration in the last six years to include, the establishment of more than 15 viable industries, the establishment of Ibom Air and the improvement of facilities at the Victor Attah International Airport.

Others include the construction of an ultramodern COVID-19 isolation centre, construction and inauguration of Ikot Oku Ikono mega flyover, improvement of facilities at Ibom Specialist Hospital, reconstruction and equipping of Ikot Okoro General Hospital, Leprosy Hospital, Ekpene Obom, General Hospital, Etinan among others.

While commending the ministry of economic development and Ibom Deep Seaport for spearheading the actualization and production of the 2022-2024 MTEF and FSP, the governor reaffirmed his determination to pursue the 8 Points Agenda of his administration.

Speaking earlier, the commissioner for economic development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr. Akan Okon, in his presentation, outlined government priorities for 2022-2024 in line with the MTEF to achieve a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 5.5 percent or higher.

He said the priorities also include the reduction of unemployment, increasing revenue to GDP ratio to 20% by 2024, rationalising unproductive expenditure containing budget deficit, achieving a primary surplus by 2020 and beyond and also reducing the government debt to GDP ratio to at most 45.0% by 2024.

Mr Okon explained that the fiscal strategy is designed to enhance the much-needed growth drivers of the state economy including upscaling all infrastructure-related investments to complement the private sector, ensuring productive economic linkages as well as completion of all ongoing capital projects initiated by the present government

On his part, the commissioner for finance, Dr. Linus Nkan, inferred that the MTEF will help government and MDAs to predict their activities, prepare their budget early and also plan their activities for a specific period.

Represented by the permanent secretary, ministry of finance, Mrs Eme Ete Imuk, Mr Nkan thanked the ministry of economic development and Ibom Deep Seaport for coming up with the unique document, adding that the MTEF is in fulfilment of the newly enacted fiscal responsibility law.

Governor Emmanuel inaugurates 9.81km roads to mark 34th anniversary

Meanwhile, Governor Emmanuel on Thursday, September 23 commissioned four interconnected roads of 3.4 kilometres, in Shelter Afrique, a high-profile estate, as part of activities to mark the state's 34th anniversary.

The roads include General Koko Essien avenue, Barr. Enoidem avenue, David Lawrence crescent, and Nicholas Ekarika avenue bringing the total number of internal roads constructed by the Emmanuel-led administration in the estate to sixteen.

Performing the inauguration, the governor said the projects symbolized a signature of his administration's infrastructure drive in the estate, as done across the state.

Governor Emmanuel described VP Osinbajo in glowing terms

In a related development, Governor Emmanuel on Friday, September 24 described Osinbajo as the “pride of Nigeria.”

Governor Emmanuel said:

“Your Excellency, the pride of Nigeria, just whispered to me now that he is from Onna local government, so finally, he has told me the local government he comes from, he is from Onna local government.

“Our brother, our teacher, our pastor, our mentor, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, SAN.”

Source: Legit