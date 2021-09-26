The ruling APC in Kaduna state has reportedly lost one of the LGAs under its control to the opposition PDP

This is as the PDP's chairmanship candidate in Kajuru polled 14,432 to defeat the immediate past chairman and APC, Cafra AB Caino

The PDP also won nine councillorship seats in the local government while the APC only won one seat

Kajuru LGA, Kaduna - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the chairmanship election in the Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state.

The Punch reported that the opposition party also won nine councilorship positions, while the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), won only one seat.

The PDP in Kajuru LGA, Kaduna state, wins the chairmanship election in the local government area of the state. Photo credit: Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission

Legit.ng gathers that the Returning Officer, Dr Ibrahim DanMaraya from Kaduna State University, declared the results.

He said Ibrahim Gajere polled 14,432 to floor the immediate past chairman and candidate of the APC, Cafra AB Caino, who trailed behind with 9,095 votes.

His words:

“Hon. Gajere of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared winner of the election and returned elected."

Reactions trail results

Uyi Josiah commented on Facebook:

"Congratulations to the Governor for allowing local government elections to be transparent."

Agijohnson Onahi said:

"Congrats to the honourable chairman, up PDP power to the people."

Abbah Musa said:

"Nobody seems to commend the governor for allowing a fair play. We know how it is in other states of APC and PDP."

Anunobi Victor Chinenye said:

"I really commend his courage to tell Nigerians that there's possibility of conducting a free and fair election without fear of losing.

"I believe Buhari will emulate him on this come 2023 general election."

Nurudeen Lawal said:

"Mr governor really allowed fair play but he knows allowing free/fair election is the only way for him to maintain his credibility.

"If he decides to manipulate the process it may discredit he's govt and forced Kaduna people to reject he's anointed candidate come 2023 elections."

PDP wins Jaba chairmanship seat

In a similar development, Phillip Gwada, the chairmanship candidate of the PDP in the Jaba local government area of Kaduna state, was declared the winner.

The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission declared Gwada, PDP as the winner of the chairmanship elections held on Saturday, September 4.

Legit.ng gathered that the returning officer, Professor Peter Omale, made the declaration on Monday, September 6, at the state electoral body's office in Kwoi.

APC wins 15 chairmanship seats in Kaduna LGA elections

Though the PDP won some seats, the ruling APC won the majority of the chairmanship and councillorship seats in the local government council elections held in Kaduna state on Saturday, September 4.

The party won 15 of the 17 chairmanships seats whose results had been earlier declared, while the PDP won the other two.

The polls were previously postponed in four of the state’s 23 local government areas over security concerns.

