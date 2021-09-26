As the season six edition of the Big Brother Naija show draws to an end, housemates are preparing themselves to go back to their families

Pere in a conversation with Whitemoney and Queen said that he hopes that by the time he gets out of the house, his girlfriend is still there

The actor disclosed that he cannot lose his lover for anything and if he has to grovel on his knees to get back with her, he will

Despite the fact that Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Pere carries himself with an impenetrable air of authority, he has a very soft spot for his girlfriend.

In a conversation with Whitemoney and Queen, the actor mentioned with hope that his girlfriend who was a catalyst for him being on the show is still his.

Queen assured him that she would still be waiting for him and Pere disclosed that he will shamelessly beg to get back with her even if it means he has to go on his knees.

The reality star whose statement impressed Queen noted that he cannot lose his lady for anything and Whitemony chipped in that it means Pere is ready to marry her.

He also tried to explain that his girlfriend is a woman one cannot afford to lose.

Nigerians react

annvy_kollie:

"We will help you beg her General, please don’t leave Ramatu for that Dubai parrot."

fhavs_:

"Awww Pere is so sweet."

bovier_naz's profile picture

bovier_naz:

"Pere is always honest and truthful."

shadybelieber:

"Same way he was gonna kneel and beg Maria? Okay o. Wahala who no fit kneel down."

_bestdaniel:

"If he has a gf he loves this much then why was he doing like the whole world wanted to crumble when Maria left, and wanted to enter Maria's body?"

Pere goes emotional while talking about mum and girlfriend

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Pere Egbi was emotional when Biggie, during his diary session, asked him about the important people in his life.

Pere had missed his girlfriend who was a major player in him chasing his dreams to be in the Big Brother house and he spoke fondly of her.

He couldn't control his emotions when he was about to speak about his mother, and he couldn't say much.

