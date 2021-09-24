US singer Jason Derulo and his girlfriend Jena Frumes have broken up

The two met in a gym in 2020 and were quarantined together during lockdown when the pandemic hit

Derulo and Frumes welcomed their baby boy in May and their break up left social media users confused based on how the two showed each other love online

American pop and R&B singer Jason Derulo has shocked fans online after announcing that he and his gorgeous model baby mama, Jena Frumes, have broken up.

Derulo breaks up with Jena Frumes

The two met in 2020 at a gym and were even quarantined together when their country went under a total lockdown as a preventive meaure.

Derulo shared the announcement via his Twitter page, saying:

"Jena and I have decided to part ways. She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Please respect our privacy at this time."

This announcement comes three days after the mother of one professed her love for the singer during his birthday.

Social media users were also surprised by their break-up as the two set couple goals trends on social media and showcased a perfect family.

Netizens reaction

Here are some of the comments from Derulo's post:

@starsxxd said:

"Postpartum is no joke, maybe put the TikToks on pause while she adjusts to motherhood. Four months isn't enough time to adjust to a life-changing schedule especially while hormones settle. She needs to be catered to as much as the baby."

@novasgrandeur commented:

"I’m sure you would’ve had as much privacy as u needed if you hadn’t even said anything and kept your personal issues behind closed doors and not share with the world."

@thartsoe added"

"This is the worst thing to do to a lady that just had a baby, kids need two parents! Jason I'm disappointed in you."

@daisylicious4 commented:

"Men can be insensitive. Stop running away from responsibilities. She just had a baby. Raising a new baby takes two responsible adults."

Derulo welcomes first child

Derulo and his ex-girlfriend welcomed their first child in May and she made the information public through a post on her Instagram along with photos of her and the baby in the hospital.

"A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king. Life now has so much more meaning and I am so grateful. I’m so in love with this little boy, he’s everything I never knew I needed," she wrote.

The It Girl singer also revealed that he will be the first of his siblings to bring forth a son as the other two have baby girls.

