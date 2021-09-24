No fewer than 59 suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to the commission, the suspects were arrested following actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud activities.

EFCC arrests suspected internet fraudsters in Delta and Cross River states. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

In a statement released by the EFCC on Facebook, 26 suspects were arrested in Asaba, Delta state by operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command.

Similarly, 33 suspected internet fraudsters were nabbed during a sting operation at different locations in Calabar, Cross River state.

The anti-graft agency released the names of the suspects who are mostly millennials between the ages of 22 - 35 years.

Calabar, Cross River state

1. Modey Terrence Akong

2. Detoo Bem Daniel

3. Godson Topbie

4. Moses Valentine Nkpung

5. Idang Confidence

6. Chinagorom Edward

7. Enwereuzo Chidiebere

8. Obioma ThankGod

9. Richard Reinhard

10. Clinton Christopher

11. Raymond Samuel

12. Etim Paul

13. Okechukwu Caleb

14. Joseph Akobo

15. Morayo Jerry

16. Ogar Jemyford

17. Emmanuel Chika

18. Okpubeku Prosper

19. Onedo Caleb

20. Enajemo Oghenekaro

21. Great Asume

22. Ebuka Uzokwe

23. Obikwelu Ugochukwu

24. Oloko Pius Monshe

25. Gideon Ani

26. Effiong Akaninyene

27. Agoh Oscar,

28 Agu Favour

29. Abang Godswill

30. Amalam Micheal

31. Luka Kaben

32. Ifeanyi Enwereuzo

33. Achilonu Moses

Asaba, Delta state

34. Ossai Chioma

35. Okoh Ekene

36. Okoduwa Bright

37. Jefferey Nwabunike

38. Egonu Ikechukwu

39. Onwudiachi Martins

40. Ofili Junior

41. Ejimofor Celestine

42. Joseph Diamond Olisa

43. Frank Sunday

44. Calvin Emmanuel Ojara

45. Afoye Powede Joshua

46. Chima Bright Ojara

47. Micheal Emmanuel Chukwuka

48. Okonkwo Chukwuemeka Promise

49. Iyoha Oseiwe Frankie

50. Ezeabia Prince Chinedu

51. Ohuhwai Charles

52. Adudu Nonso

53. Jude Omonike Akon

54. Chibuike Nnanna Ife

55. Bieni Collins

56. Ebuka Ekechi

57. Ossai Okey

58. Chukuma Paul

59. Ezeabia Lucy

EFCC reveals new hub of cyber fraud syndicates in Lagos

Earlier, the Lagos state command of the EFCC named Lekki axis as the new hub of internet-related fraud.

This was made known by Wilson Uwujaren, the anti-graft agency's spokesman in a statement shared on the commission's Facebook page on Friday, September 3.

Uwujaren noted that data from the investigation activities of the Lagos command revealed that the fast-developing upper middle class area is the preferred location for all manner of cyber fraud syndicates.

Source: Legit