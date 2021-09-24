List: EFCC Releases Names of 59 Suspected Internet Fraudsters Arrested at Different Locations
No fewer than 59 suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
According to the commission, the suspects were arrested following actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud activities.
In a statement released by the EFCC on Facebook, 26 suspects were arrested in Asaba, Delta state by operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command.
Similarly, 33 suspected internet fraudsters were nabbed during a sting operation at different locations in Calabar, Cross River state.
The anti-graft agency released the names of the suspects who are mostly millennials between the ages of 22 - 35 years.
Calabar, Cross River state
1. Modey Terrence Akong
2. Detoo Bem Daniel
3. Godson Topbie
4. Moses Valentine Nkpung
5. Idang Confidence
6. Chinagorom Edward
7. Enwereuzo Chidiebere
8. Obioma ThankGod
9. Richard Reinhard
10. Clinton Christopher
11. Raymond Samuel
12. Etim Paul
13. Okechukwu Caleb
14. Joseph Akobo
15. Morayo Jerry
16. Ogar Jemyford
17. Emmanuel Chika
18. Okpubeku Prosper
19. Onedo Caleb
20. Enajemo Oghenekaro
21. Great Asume
22. Ebuka Uzokwe
23. Obikwelu Ugochukwu
24. Oloko Pius Monshe
25. Gideon Ani
26. Effiong Akaninyene
27. Agoh Oscar,
28 Agu Favour
29. Abang Godswill
30. Amalam Micheal
31. Luka Kaben
32. Ifeanyi Enwereuzo
33. Achilonu Moses
Asaba, Delta state
34. Ossai Chioma
35. Okoh Ekene
36. Okoduwa Bright
37. Jefferey Nwabunike
38. Egonu Ikechukwu
39. Onwudiachi Martins
40. Ofili Junior
41. Ejimofor Celestine
42. Joseph Diamond Olisa
43. Frank Sunday
44. Calvin Emmanuel Ojara
45. Afoye Powede Joshua
46. Chima Bright Ojara
47. Micheal Emmanuel Chukwuka
48. Okonkwo Chukwuemeka Promise
49. Iyoha Oseiwe Frankie
50. Ezeabia Prince Chinedu
51. Ohuhwai Charles
52. Adudu Nonso
53. Jude Omonike Akon
54. Chibuike Nnanna Ife
55. Bieni Collins
56. Ebuka Ekechi
57. Ossai Okey
58. Chukuma Paul
59. Ezeabia Lucy
EFCC reveals new hub of cyber fraud syndicates in Lagos
Earlier, the Lagos state command of the EFCC named Lekki axis as the new hub of internet-related fraud.
This was made known by Wilson Uwujaren, the anti-graft agency's spokesman in a statement shared on the commission's Facebook page on Friday, September 3.
Uwujaren noted that data from the investigation activities of the Lagos command revealed that the fast-developing upper middle class area is the preferred location for all manner of cyber fraud syndicates.
Source: Legit