Lekki - The Lagos state command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has named Lekki axis as the new hub of internet-related fraud.

This was made known by Wilson Uwujaren, the anti-graft agency's spokesman in a statement shared on the commission's Facebook page on Friday, September 3.

Uwujaren noted that data from the investigation activities of the Lagos command revealed that the fast-developing upper middle class area is the preferred location for all manner of cyber fraud syndicates.

According to him, 402 suspects were arrested in Lekki for internet-related fraud by the Advance Fee Fraud and Cyber Crime Sections in the second quarter of 2021.

The suspects are mostly millennials between the age 25-34 years. Most of the individuals are either still in school, recent graduates or university drop outs.

Analysis shows that the dominant form of internet crime is Dating Scam/Online Dating Scam/Romance Scam, while others are forgery, possession of fraudulent documents, spamming, credit card fraud, impersonation, rental scam, loan fraud, Business Email Compromise, Hacking, stealing, cheque scam, phishing, and money laundering.

Between April and June, 2021, a total of $12, 512.49 was recovered from the e-wallet accounts of four suspects.

