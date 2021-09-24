Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has defended Tonto Dikeh over her bestie turned foe, Bobrisky

Uche made it known that about 10 powerful pastors have told the actress to desist from associating with Bobrisky

The actor further pointed that Tonto Dikeh took up Bobrisky when other celebrities avoided him and made him who he is today

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has come to Tonto Dikeh's defence in her face-off with former bestie, Bobrisky.

The cross-dresser has tongue-lashed Tonto on several occasions over her ordeal with ex-lover, Kpokpogri.

In the midst of a war of words between Bobrisky and Tonto, Uche Maduagwu decided to condemn Bobrisky for being ungrateful to Tonto who made him who he is today.

The actor wadded into their controversy with a word-like image post on his verified Instagram page that reads:

"Tonto Dikeh never asked you to do wahala with Rosy you did all that to chase clout and to impress her when she started avoiding you when her pastor told her your lifestyle dey draw her back spiritually."

He followed it up with a caption that stated that Tonto accepted Bobrisky when other celebrities deserted him:

"More than 10 powerful pastors told Tonto Dikeh not to associate with you but because of her KINDNESS, mama king made you what you are today, so is this the best thank you? Chukwu Emeka Bob."

Fans reactions:

Iz_me_teetee_olajumoke:

"Don't mind dat guy. .he Don eat chicken yanch...na so he dey betray all his friends..opening mouth like lekki tollgate."

Voiceoftheredeem:

"Truth unveiling."

Danny_3729:

"Good talk."

Wholesale_turkish:

"If u are a child of God u will know that Bob is demonic servant of devil promoting gayism and immorality..life is spiritual guys Bob is pure DEMONIC I'm not surprised the revelation of pastors."

The_bigsage:

"Bob go beat you as Gim Iyke beat you."

