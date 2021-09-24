The alert was contained in a statement issued in Abuja by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed

Residents have been urged to report any suspicious persons and movements to the relevant security agencies

Abuja - The Federal Government has alerted the general public to heightened security activities preparatory to the events marking the country's 61st Independence anniversary.

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said this in a statement issued in Abuja, on Friday, September 24, by his Special Adviser on Media, Segun Adeyemi.

Mohammed, appealed to residents of the Federal Capital Territory and its environs not to panic and to go about their legitimate activities.

He said:

''Residents are enjoined to report suspicious persons and movements to the security agencies through the following numbers: 09-6305396, 08031230631, 08032003557 and 122.''

Insecurity: Lai Mohammed cries out, says infrastructural destruction worse than imagined

Recall that the minister of information and culture decried the high rate of destruction of infrastructure in Borno state and other parts of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to him, the destructions are worse than he had imagined. He made this remark at a town hall meeting, held in Maiduguri on Thursday, September 23.

The minister said:

“I must confess that, based on the two town hall meetings (held earlier), the situation regarding the wanton destruction of public infrastructure is worse than we had imagined."

Source: Legit Nigeria