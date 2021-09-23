The information minister, Lai Mohammed has expressed worry over the current state of infrastructure in the country

According to him, the destruction infrastructure in some state within the country is better imagined than witnessed

The minister stated further that the Buhari-Osinbajo led administration has put in place the inclusive infrastructure provisioning framework

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, has decried the high rate of destruction of infrastructure in Borno state and other parts of Nigeria.

According to him, the destructions are worse than he had imagined.

The Punch reports that he made this remark at a town hall meeting, held in Maiduguri on Thursday, September 23.

Lai Mohammed has lamented the high rate of destruction of infrastructure in Borno state.

Source: Facebook

The minister said:

“I must confess that, based on the two town hall meetings (held earlier), the situation regarding the wanton destruction of public infrastructure is worse than we had imagined."

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria also reports that the minister who was the moderator of the #FGTownHallMeeting also addressed the vandalisation of power and telecommunications infrastructure in the country.

