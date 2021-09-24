A former teacher in Ghana named Achabu who migrated to teach in Vietnam has already found a beautiful foreign lady

In a post he is reported to have made online, Achabu said from the look of things, coming to Ghana again might be difficult

Achabu used to teach at the Akuse Methodist Senior High School in the Lower Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region of Ghana before he left

Dr Wilson, a high school teacher from Ghana who traveled to Vietnam about three years ago, has caused a stir on social media after boldly stating that coming back to Ghana might not happen anytime soon.

The gentleman, popularly known as Achabu, said this in a caption to a photo he shared of himself with a beautiful foreign lady who covered a part of her face, GH Base reports.

The man said he may never return to Ghana Credit: GH Base

From all indications, Dr Wilson is sending the signal that life is going on very well for him, which is why he may not find any reason to come back to his motherland.

People react

@sasewis wrote:

"Aswaer you Do then open Ghana Flag of Ghana annex for there make we celebrate for there some lol."

@WagesWorld said:

"You dae enjoy o. Ano sure you go come ghana Again."

The gentleman's background

According to Digi Chat, Achabu was a science teacher at the Akuse Methodist Senior High School in the Lower Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region of Ghana.

He first went viral on social media after sharing amazing transformation photos that were getting many social media users thrilled.

Along with pictures shared, the gentleman indicated that nobody is really ugly except that their living conditions make them look bad.

