A Nigerian man who married a beautiful South Korean lady have lit up the internet with their adorable family photos

The man identified as Paul fell in love with the Oyinbo lady during a work assignment in South Korea

Their biracial union in 2014 has since birthed 3 offsprings of a handsome lad and 2 beautiful daughters

Family photos of an interracial couple and their kids have got many gushing on social media.

According to @bellanaijaweddings who shared the photos on Instagram, the man in the frames is a Nigerian identified as Paul.

Their union has produced 3 adorable kids Photo Credit: @bellanaijaweddings

How he met the love of his life

Paul was said to have fallen head over heels in love with his foreign lover while on a work assignment in South Korea.

They sealed their love in a marriage in 2014 with the union producing two daughters and a boy.

In the photos, the biracial family looked dapper in the native wears. In another frame, Paul held his son adorably as they posed for the camera.

Social media users thought they looked lovely

@goldin_tulip wrote:

"Nigeria men who marry foreigners are soooooooooooooooooooooooooo Lucky they tend to marry the best women and marry Longer for better...FYI keep your statistics analysis to thyself so you shall not be slammed "

@anonymous_zi said:

"His wife is so gorgeous in traditional such a blessed family ❤️ congratulations and praise God "

@pahmaela_precious stated:

"I would definitely fall in love with her too if i were him …. She’s gorgeous."

@kanyin.f remarked:

"I wish they also took a picture in traditional Korean clothing. Anyway they all look beautiful."

Source: Legit