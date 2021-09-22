The ministry of health has received a 13-passenger elevator and UPS equipment worth N42 million

Honourable Osagie Ehanire said the elevator come at the time when it is most needed to ease the activities of staff and visitors within the ministry's building

Ehanire called on all staff to ensure that the maintenance of the new equipment is a priority to everyone

Abuja, FCT - Nigeria's ministry of health on Tuesday, September 21, took delivery of N42 million worth of passenger elevator and UPS equipment.

The elevator - a 13-passenger capacity - was donated to the ministry by the Victims Support Fund (VSF) Taskforce on COVID-19.

Receiving the donation, the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, said the provision of the elevator has come at a critical time and that the ministry would make good use of it.

The minister of health said the elevator will ease the activities of staff within the building. Photo: Chima Okeke

Commending the VSF for their support on various government efforts and initiatives before and during the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the globe, Ehanire said the new elevator would alleviate a lot of inconveniences experienced by the staff of the ministry.

Further reeling out various support by the VSF, the minister said during the response to the protracted humanitarian crisis in the northeast, the organisation partnered with the ministry in developing state-specific operational plans.

He said the plans aided in providing targeted health responses to crisis-affected communities in the northeast.

He also implored all staff in the ministry to adopt a maintenance culture and take responsibility for the environment and equipment.

According to Ehanire, the elevator takes a maximum capacity of 13 persons with a total weight limit of 1000kg, but based on social distancing it is important to limit the capacity to six people.

In his address, the chairperson of the task force, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, said the exercise was part of its efforts to support the activities of the ministry.

Ogunsiji said the task force had in September 2020 made an initial donation of ICT equipment and funds to the ministry to support the ministerial expert advisory committee on the national pandemic action plan.

She said:

“Technology equipment, state-of-the-art video teleconferencing and surveillance facilities, as well as infrastructure to support data collection and the quality of human capacity within the ministry."

She also said that the completion of the implementation of the three phases of the VSF Taskforce on the COVID-19 emergency intervention programme involved the distribution of food, medical consumables and personal protective equipment (PPE) to 19 states across the six geo-political zones of the country.

He words:

“As well as the provision of support and donations to other parastatal agencies and the construction of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities in 54 schools in 18 states, across the six geo-political zones in the country.”

She noted that the VSF Taskforce on COVID-19 was inaugurated by the chairman of the VSF, Lieutenant General Theophilus Danjuma (retired) with a mandate to provide palliative measures to internally displaced persons and other vulnerable groups across Nigeria.

