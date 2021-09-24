A little boy and his military officer brother have got people talking on social media with their emotional reunion

The military officer visited his younger brother in school after one year of seeing each other; he whistled from afar and the latter recognised the sound

While running towards his elder brother, the little boy threw away his water bottle and embraced his elderly sibling tightly, telling him he is so wonderful

A little boy has warmed hearts on social media with the way he reacted when his military officer brother returned from base a year after leaving home.

In an emotional video that was shared on Instagram by @goodnews_movement, the boy's elder brother visited him in school.

The boy and his elder brother warmed hearts with their reunion.

Source: Instagram

The officer watched his brother from afar and decided to make a whistling sound that the little boy is familiar with.

When the boy heard the whistle, he turned back to behold his brother and ran towards him, throwing away his water bottle.

The duo hugged each other tightly as a lady watched the demonstration of love between the siblings. The little boy could be heard telling his brother that he is so wonderful.

Social media reacts

Many social media users were emotional after watching the video and they took to the comment section to share their thought.

@kristin.berry said:

"That whistle… Thank you for your service, Noah!"

@dackmolly wrote:

"One day I will not cry while watching a reunion. Today is not the day!"

@erin28c commented:

"And they have a special whistle."

@giammonav said:

"I am not crying, you are crying."

@bkingwilson wrote:

"“You’re so wonderful” he tells his big brother. I lost it."

Nigerian man surprises mum with his presence 7 years after seeing her

In similar news, a young Nigerian man with the Instagram handle @godswill_sab has warmed hearts on social media after surprising his mum with his presence seven years after seeing her.

In the adorable video the young man shared on his Instagram page, he attended his mother's church unannounced and the woman screamed joyfully and embraced him.

After embracing her adorable son, the woman took him to the altar and they both knelt to give gratitude to God.

