A man named Samuel Opoku, has shared how he discovered a lady he had been dating for six months was pregnant for another man

In a Facebook post, he revealed they were preparing to tie the knot when it surprisingly emerged that she was pregnant

Opoku mentioned that the lady had visited his mother in Koforidua, Ghana to present a marriage list and showed signs of pregnancy when she arrived

A man with the social media name, Samuel Opoku, has shared a chilling account of how a lady she met online deceived him into believing she was single.

Opoku recalls establishing contact with the lady six months ago via the popular Facebook group, Tell it All, which evolved into a relationship he hoped would lead to marriage.

But the lady, since they first chatted, refused to appear in a video call and had prior hesitated to visit his mother to deliver a marriage list he had requested.

After finally accepting to visit his mother to deliver the marriage list on the condition that she would go with an Uber from Accra to Koforidua, he sent her 200 euros (N96,877.86 ) for the journey.

Opoku further mentioned that his would-be bride arrived at his mother's house only to show signs of pregnancy.

''She got to Koforidua and started bleeding 30 minutes after she got to my mum. She was rushed to the hospital and told she had a miscarriage ... This is heartless and cheat,'' he decried.

Recounting his heartbreak in detail, Opoku wrote.

''Our relationship has been nice, but she doesn't want to show up on video call and to guide me when I'm cooking since we met yet am okay. I asked for a marriage list from her family last month, and she sent it five days ago. I asked her to visit my mother and deliver the list to her but she refused.

"Behold, she accepted to go on the condition that she wants to use Uber from Accra to Koforidua which I agreed and sent her 200 euros. Not knowing the lady was six months pregnant with another man, she put on a tight big belt to make the stomach flat and to hide the pregnancy from my parents.

"The sad story, she got to Koforidua and started bleeding after 30 minutes she got to my mum. She was rushed to the hospital and told she has a miscarriage or whatever. How could she do that? This is heartless and cheat! Now I do not know what to do either to let her go forever or move on with marriage though my mum said I should quit once she recovers. Her mother too talks to me nicely and do call me often to check up on me,'' his post read.

