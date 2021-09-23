Some motorcyclists on Thursday, September 23, staged a protest in Lagos over what they termed as the alleged impounding of their bike

According to the report, the incident occurred at Ajao Estate in Isolo while the policemen were trying to impound motorcyclists

The motorcyclists, who were said to be operating inside and around Ajao Estate, were mostly northerners from Nassarawa state

Ajao-Estate, Lagos - A report by The Nation indicates that the Superintendent of Police (SP) shot dead and two other cops allegedly injured after commercial motorcyclists went haywire in Lagos.

Legit.ng gathered that the incident occurred between 5 pm and 6 pm Thursday, September 23, at Ajao Estate in Isolo while the policemen were trying to impound motorcyclists.

The policeman has reportedly been killed and others were injured as commercial cyclists riot in Lagos. Credit: Nigeria Police.

Source: Twitter

The cops, according to the report, had succeeded in seizing some of the bikes for allegedly flouting the State Traffic Law when the aggrieved motorcyclists mobilised and attacked them.

The report noted that motorcyclists operating inside and around Ajao Estate were mostly northerners from Nassarawa state.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

They were said to have disarmed the SP and used his service firearm to kill him along Asa Afariogun Road by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The newspaper said a resident, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the riotous bikers were said to have extended their battle with the police towards the station where they allegedly shot two more officers.

The state police spokesman, Adekunle Ajisebutu, was said to have promised to make findings and revert but was yet to do so at the time of this report.

PM News also reports that in the process, the motorcycle riders mobilised members inside Ajao Estate to begin a massive onslaught against the police.

The okada riders reportedly disarmed a Superintendent of Police and shot him dead with his gun.

He noted:

“I will react as soon as I get the details."

Nigerian police capture 3 female suspected bandit supplier

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that officers of the Katsina state police command arrested suspected suppliers of fuel to bandits.

It was reported that Gambo Isah, the Katsina police spokesperson who confirmed this in Kaduna noted that the suspects were apprehended along the Katsina-Jibia road on Thursday, September 23.

Isah, at a press conference in Kaduna, paraded the suspects, Dija Umar, Ummah Bello, and Nusaiba Muhammad all from Malali Quarters, in Katsina LGA.

The police spokesperson said the suspects were apprehended conveying the substance via their traveling bags neatly in vehicles into the forest along the Katsina-Jibia road.

Source: Legit