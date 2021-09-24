After trying to end his own life and failing at it, a 54-year-old man identified as Akinolu Ajayi will now be facing prosecution for attempted suicide

The order was given by the Lagos state commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, who had condemned the action at the time the man was rescued

According to Odumosu, suicide is immoral and criminal; he appealed to Lagosians never to resort to taking their own lives

After being saved while attempting suicide, Akionlu Ajayi will now be prosecuted for trying to take his own life.

The Lagos state commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, ordered that the 54-year-old man be prosecuted, Pulse reports.

Photo credit: Vanguard

On Wednesday, September 15, Ajayi tried jumping into the lagoon at the UNILAG waterfront area but was rescued by the police, Vanguard reports.

After Ajayi was saved, the commissioner of police had appealed to members of the public to desist from taking their own lives, adding that any challenge they may be facing would be surmounted.

Ajayi worked with the Lagos State Development and Property Corporate (LSDPC), Town Planning, Ilupeju Lagos.

Nigerian man recounts how he tried taking his own life

In similar news, a Nigerian man has attributed his being alive to having the best mum who rescued him from committing suicide.

Bode Maxwell-Akinyemi shared on LinkedIn that he had attempted taking his own life at the age of 13.

Bode recalled how his father would subject the mother to inhumane treatment to the point of sending them out in the middle of the night on several occasions.

The public speaker said that his dad was an alcoholic who didn't care about their welfare and this put all the responsibilities on the mother.

Nigerian man takes his own life

Legit.ng previously reported that a 23-year-old man identified as Ikenna Sunday Eze took his own life in Ala Ugbele Obukpa community, Nsukka local government area of Enugu state.

Ikenna, who was popularly known as Sosthe, hung himself on a cashew tree on Monday, October 19, 2020.

The deceased's younger brother identified as Chidubem Eze said the former had given a hint before taking his own life but they did not take it seriously.

