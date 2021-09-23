A Nigerian man, Bode Maxwell-Akinyemi, has taken to social media to count his blessings in life against all odds

Bode took the opportunity to shower encomiums on his mother who had saved him from committing suicide at the age of 13

According to Bode, his dad prioritized taking alcohol over caring for the family, forcing them to suffer badly

A Nigerian man has attributed his being alive to having the best mum who rescued him from committing suicide.

Bode Maxwell-Akinyemi shared on LinkedIn that he had attempted taking his own life at the age of 13.

He said the father would occasionally beat his mum Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Bode Maxwell-Akinyemi

Source: UGC

His dad was an alcoholic

Bode recalled how his father would subject the mother to inhumane treatment to the point of sending them out in the middle of the night on several occasions.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The public speaker said that his dad was an alcoholic who didn't care about their welfare and this put all the responsibilities on the mother.

Some of his achievements

Bode stated that against all odds, he and the siblings went to school.

Some of his achievements include:

"-Made the over-all best student in primary school,

"- Became a positive force whilst an undergraduate and wore many hats of Leadership portfolios

"- Became a first-generation University Graduate

"- Selected as a one of top Nigeria's 100 exceptional youths

"- Found worthy of a Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University education by Junior Achievement Nigeria

"- Building a reputable career in Technology and Education

"- Became a TEDx Licensee after 4 trials!"

People hail Bode's resilience as they celebrate his mother

Mbafan Ezike said:

"What a remarkable journey Bode Maxwell-Akinyemi. Someone once said; the wound is the place where the light enters. You’ve got so much light and awesomeness to share with the rest of humanity. Thank God for mothers."

Olabode Williams wrote:

"Hmmmmm

"Namesake....So wonderful story and that's what actually happens much family...Fathers are that, Also facing the same actual issues...just a pity the wonderful and hard work mom is late now....But God has been the sovereign over my life ...."

Oluwaseun Iyasere commented:

"Thank God for giving your mum the strength to fight for your success.

"Am happy you were all able to pull through.

"Take good care of mum so much and also daddy (his weakness has made you a strong man)."

Adna Shire remarked:

"Indeed you are far greater than your limitations! Thank you for sharing your story it’s very inspiring and congratulations Bode on over coming all the challenges."

Man kills self after telling father to take care of his siblings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had killed himself after telling his father to take care of his siblings.

The man identified as Ikenna, who was popularly known as Sosthe, hung himself on a cashew tree.

Legit.ng gathered that Ikenna's younger brother identified as Chidubem Eze said the deceased had given a hint before taking his own life but they did not take it seriously.

Chidubem said:

"He has been having insomnia for sometime now but he has been going about his normal businesses. No member of the family had any problem with him and there was no misunderstanding whatsoever with anybody in the family as to warrant him taking his life."

Source: Legit