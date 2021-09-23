The ex-Kano emir, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has taken a bold step to contest his banishment to a remote community in Nasarawa state

Sanusi had complained about the alleged violation of his fundamental rights in relation to the manner he was poorly treated after he was ousted

Meanwhile, Justice Chikere of the Federal high Court has fixed the judgment for Tuesday, November 30 in the enforcement suit

A Federal High Court in Abuja has scheduled judgment for November 30 in the suit with which the sacked Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, is challenging his banishment.

The Nation reports that on Thursday, September 23, Justice Chikere choose Tuesday, November 30 for judgment after entertaining final arguments from lawyers representing parties in the fundamental rights enforcement suit.

Sanusi was deposed after a resolution by the Kano State Executive Council on March 9, 2020 on allegation of insubordination.

A federal High Court IN Abuja has fixed date to deliver judgement in former Emir Sanusi's suit against Kano government. Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that he was subsequently banished to Awe, a remote community in Nasarawa state, where he was confined until he was released on March 13, 2020 following an interim order for his release, issued by Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Respondents in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020 are the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Director General of the State Security Service (SSS), Attorney General (AG) of Kano State and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

Sanusi’s lead lawyer, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), in his final submissiotold the court that the case was not a chieftaincy matter, because his client was not challenging his deposition.

Mamoud said his client’s complaint was about the alleged violation of his fundamental rights in relation to the manner he was shabbily treated after he was deposed.

Mahmoud said:

“This is not a chieftaincy matter. The applicant (Sanusi) is not challenging the respondents’ action as regard his removal as Emir of Kano, but the way he was bundled to Abuja and banished to a remote location.”

He added that it is not in doubt that Sanusi, as a prominent citizen of this country, was shabbily treated in the manner he was bundled to Abuja and subsequently banished to a remote location.

Mamoud faulted the respondents’ challenge to the of the Abuja court’s jurisdiction to hear the case, arguing that no law support the position that where rights violation occur across several jurisdictions, one cannot approach a court in any of the jurisdictions.

He argued that it was clear from the way his client was treated that his rights were violated, and as such, he is entitled to seek protection from the court.

Mahmoud urged the court to grant all the reliefs sought by the ex-Emir in his suit.

Responding, lawyer to the IGP, Victor Okoye argued otherwise.

He faulted the competence of the suit and queried the court’s jurisdiction to hear it.

Okoye, in challenging the jurisdiction of the court, noted that the instrument conveying the ex-Emir’s banishment was authored and endorsed by an official of the Kano State Government in Kano State.

He argued that the appropriate venue for Sanusi to seek redress for the alleged violation of his rights was a court in Kano State.

Okoye urged the court to either strike the case out or dismiss it.

