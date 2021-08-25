Former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Muhammadu Lamido Sanusi, has said that he was imprisoned by Abacha

The former Emir of Kano said that the late military head of state locked him up in Sokoto prison over an unfounded allegation

Sanusi, who is being celebrated for clocking 60th of age on earth, said he spent twelve months in Sokoto prison

Kano - Muhammadu Lamido Sanusi II, the former Emir of Kano, has revealed why the late military head of state, General Sani Abacha, locked him up in Sokoto prison.

Daily Trust reports that Sanusi disclosed this at a triple-fold event to mark his 60th birthday.

Former Emir of Kano Sanusi has revealed how Abacha put him in Sokoto prison for one year. Credit: Lamido Sanusi.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that at an event, where the HHMS11 SDG challenge, a United Nations initiative, which he chairs the advisory council, was launched, Sanusi said he was accused of being a threat to national security at the time.

According to the report, he also made some interesting revelations about his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said:

“Not many people know that between June 1995 and June 1996, I was in Sokoto prison as a threat to national security under General Abacha."

Former CBN governor Sanusi reveals why fuel subsidy must be removed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Lamido Sanusi, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), again called on the federal government to take the difficult decision of removing subsidies on fuel and electricity in order to ensure that Nigeria survives its current crisis.

It was reported that Sanusi made the call in Lagos on Tuesday, August 24, while speaking at an event to celebrate his 60th birthday.

He said Nigerians have to know that the way the country going is not sustainable, adding that people have to make sacrifices.

The former Emir of Kano noted that those calling for Nigeria’s breakup do not know what they are talking about as the country has the resources and talent to achieve its potential.

He also stated that it was the network he built in the country that enabled him to survive challenging periods such as when he was suspended as governor of the apex bank and when he was deposed as Emir of Kano.

Source: Legit