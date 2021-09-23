Popular Nigerian rapper, Skales' fiancee Hasanity, has taken to social media to shared pre-wedding photos ahead of their wedding

The couple is set to walk down the aisle reportedly on September 25th, 2021, months after their traditional ceremony

Earlier in May, videos and photos from their traditional wedding ceremony went viral on social media

The Nigerian entertainment scent will witness yet another beautiful union between one of their own, Skales, and the love of his life.

The singer is set to marry his bae in a white wedding ceremony. Photo credit: @youngskales, @her_sanity11

Source: Instagram

The singer's traditionally-wedded wife, Hasanity, recently took to her Instagram page to share photos from their pre-wedding photoshoot.

In one of the photos, she captioned:

"You’re my kind of loving."

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In another photo, she wrote:

"If I’m breaking bread, it’s only with This Brethren ❤️"

Traditionally sealed

Saturday, May 1st, tied the knot in a beautiful traditional ceremony with the love of his life.

An excited Skales took to his page on Instagram with a video showing the moment he hit the dance floor with his significant other.

The newlywed couple who were both dressed in traditional attires busted moves as those around cheered them on.

Fellow artiste, Harmonize, was also spotted thrilling the guests with his music in the video shared by Skales.

Surprise birthday

Nigerian reality star, Tobi Bakre, is settling in fine into his role as a husband and recently made his wife, Anu, a very happy woman on her birthday. Anu clocked 26 on September 22 and her man made sure the day did not pass by without a buzz.

Unknown to the celebrant, her man had planned a big surprise for her birthday and she literally did not see it coming.

For the love of family

BBNaija 2019 star, Mike Edwards, is no doubt a family man and has taken to social media to advise his fans.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, Mike shared series of photos of himself spending a good time with his wife and son. In the snaps, the family rocked matching pyjamas as they all relaxed and had fun together.

Mike used the photos as a teachable moment for his numerous male fans. According to him, if these men had a family like his, they needed to go home.

Source: Legit.ng