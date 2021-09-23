BBNaija star and TV personality, Tobi Bakre, has gone all out to celebrate his beautiful wife, Anu, on her 26th birthday

The young man threw a surprise birthday party for his woman and the moment she walked into the party venue was captured by onlookers

Anu removed her shoes and got ready to run out after seeing many of her loved ones at her party venue

Nigerian reality star, Tobi Bakre, is settling in fine into his role as a husband and recently made his wife, Anu, a very happy woman on her birthday.

Anu clocked 26 on September 22 and her man made sure the day did not pass by without a buzz.

Unknown to the celebrant, her man had planned a big surprise for her birthday and she literally did not see it coming.

Tobi Bakre’s wife reacts to birthday surprise in funny way. Photos: @tobi_bakre

In videos making the rounds on social media, the funny and heartwarming moment Anu walked into her party venue was captured on camera.

Tobi Bakre led his blindfolded wife by her hands to the well-decorated party venue. Anu was no doubt blown away after removing her blindfold.

The celebrant was faced with screaming guests that consisted of close friends and family members after she removed the blindfold.

The obviously surprised Anu then removed her high-heeled shoes and made as if to run out of the party venue before her husband held her from escaping. She also looked very pleased by the surprise.

Tobi serenades his wife with beautiful music at her birthday party

Videos from the party were also shared online and Tobi was seen singing for his woman during a karaoke session.

Social media users react

Numerous fans of the couple took to social media to react to the heartwarming videos. A number of them were no doubt touched by the romantic display.

Strawberrie_cupcakeh:

“This girl na better agbero..see how she commot her slippers wan run.”

Plam.dorcy:

“She is just a vibe.”

Mis_ochy:

“Bitter leaf advices everywhere......Tobi flaunt your Queen as much as you want it's your home and your marriage. May God keep you both together till good old age. Amen.”

Clear_stretch_marks:

“Why are you running??”

Ladygolfer001:

“Marry your friend.”

Abikz_beauty_world:

“Love is a beautiful thing when you are lucky enough to be someone who is really into you and also tired of the street everyone deserves to taste the sweet sides of love.”

Esby_oflife:

“I just love Tobi’s parents sha, always lively and the groovy type❤️.”

Beekaycollectionz:

“This babe na case she comot shoe wan tear race.”

Mizkimoraprecious:

“May this their happiness last amen.”

Tobi Bakre hires Timi Dakolo to surprise new wife with flowers and beautiful music

Tobi Bakre recently gave his newly wedded wife, Anu Oladosu, a lovely surprise just days after their wedding.

Tobi planned with top singer, Timi Dakolo, to surprise Anu and the music star did not disappoint. He showed up at the couple’s house with a bouquet of flowers and Anu was made to open the door.

The young lady was shocked to see Dakolo at the door and she did nothing to hide her surprise. The singer soon got down to business and serenaded Anu with his lovely hit song, Iyawo mi.

