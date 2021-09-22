BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Mike Edwards, has given members of the online community candid advice about family

Mike shared photos of himself with his wife and son and advised men who had the same to go home

According to the reality star, there is nothing out there that is worth their happiness or their family

BBNaija 2019 star, Mike Edwards, is no doubt a family man and has taken to social media to advise his fans.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, Mike shared series of photos of himself spending a good time with his wife and son.

In the snaps, the family rocked matching pyjamas as they all relaxed and had fun together.

BBNaija's Mike Edwards shares adorable family photos. Photos: @aireyys.

Source: Instagram

Mike used the photos as a teachable moment for his numerous male fans. According to him, if these men had a family like his, they needed to go home.

Not stopping there, Mike added that there was nothing outside that was worth their family or their happiness.

In his words:

“If you have this, go home… . There’s nothing out there worth your happiness, or your family. ❤️.”

See his post below:

Social media users react

Read what some members of the online community had to say about Mike’s advice below:

Nenejones_esq:

“Men and women, go home. Try something challenging like staying faithful to your partner. The rate of infidelity especially in this our Nigeria is deeply concerning. Go home husbands, go home wives!”

Bshizzle70a:

“‘If you have this ‘DO NOT MISS THAT CONDITION for ‘going home’.”

l.tobiloba:

“Family over everything. Family I mean your support group…whether they are genetically related or not. Your immediate circle, friends, and loved ones are your family.”

Elvis__dre:

“Family is everything.”

Castro_xxo:

“Even if there is no child yet, Go home!! Street ain’t shii tbh.”

Iam_davechuks:

“Home that is peaceful is where i wanna be, nice one bro .”

Interesting.

BBN's Alex gives relationship advice

BBNaija star, Alex Asogwa, has spoken up about the trend of ladies singing Tiwa Savage’s popular song, Somebody’s Son, while hoping for one to find them someday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the reality star spoke on how some ladies and even men sit at home without adding value to their lives and hoping for somebody’s son or daughter to find them one day.

The BBNaija star advised them to improve and add value to themselves before hoping to be found by someone. She also added that Tiwa Savage who sang the song does not remain idle at home.

Source: Legit.ng