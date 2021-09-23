BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Nini Singh, is on the lips of many Nigerians owing mostly to her antics on the reality show.

A number of viewers know her as the love of fellow housemate, Saga’s life but not many are away that she can also be a fashion killer.

The pretty young lady appears in the BBNaija house mostly dressed in baggy or comfortable clothes. However, there is more to her wardrobe and sense of style than just that.

BBNaija star Nini giving style inspiration. Photos: @singhniniofficial

Source: Instagram

Nini who also worked as a model before entering the BBNaija house is one lady fans can draw a lot of inspiration from when it comes to fitting outfits for slim ladies.

A look through her social media page shows the petite lady rocking different lovely attires as she interprets fashion in her own way.

Legit.ng has gathered some stunning photos of the reality star as she gives fans style goals.

See below:

1. Edo princess:

2. Looking like a million bucks in a simple dress:

3. Lady in red:

4. Can your fave ever:

5. A queen and more:

6. Giving modest bride fashion inspiration:

7. When in doubt, wear black:

8. A boss lady:

9. Like a fairytale princess:

10. Sometimes let your hair down at the beach with a cute little number:

Nice one.

BBNaija's Saskay begins media tour with lovely blue pant suit

Big Brother Naija reality star, Saskay, is out of the house and is ready to take on her new celebrity status.

The Shine Ya Eyes ex-housemate whose stay in the house earned her over 400k followers on Instagram, recently began her media tour.

The ebony beauty left her fans in awe after she showed up for her media tour in a cobalt blue ensemble.

Donning a suit set by Nigerian brand, Alice O Kouture, Saskay, who paired the jacket over a black bralette, kept things pretty delightful and girly as she matched her eyeshadow to the cobalt blue suit set.

Interestingly, this stunning ensemble is fairly affordable, as according to the clothing brand's website, it costs N35,000.

Source: Legit.ng