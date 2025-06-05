Dangote Group has demonstrated its expertise in the energy sector and is now being courted by others to help in crude oil exploration

A recent geological survey discovered almost 20 additional oil blocs in Niger, and now the government is looking to commence exploration

The government has extended an invitation to Dangote Group and other players in the organised private sector

After successfully setting the Dangote Petrochemical Refinery in Lagos State, Nigeria, the Dangote Group is now being invited to contribute to the energy sector in Niger State.

Governor Umaru Muhammed Bago of Niger State urged the Dangote Group and other private sector investors and experts to come and do business in Niger State.

Speaking at the Dangote Special Day event at the Niger National Trade Fair in Minna, Niger State, he said the state was looking for experts and investors to join its hydrocarbon exploration efforts.

Given its proven expertise in the petroleum sector, he noted that Dangote Group was well-positioned to significantly contribute to the exploration and development of oil blocs.

Note that the federal government of Nigeria has threatened to reclaim dormant oil blocs if their owners do not commence exploration.

Already, five oil blocs had been withdrawn from the 2024 licensing rounds.

Niger discovers oil blocs in Bida Basin

Niger State recently discovered some oil blocs in the Bida Basin, and is now actively seeking partners in the hydrocarbon exploration.

This was revealed as part of the findings in a 2023 geological survey report.

The report identified 17 commercially viable oil blocs in the Bida Basin, with hydrocarbon reserves that can sustain commercial activities for up to 70 years.

The identified areas stretch across Niger and Kwara states, and the report rated them as having promising hydrocarbon potential.

Niger State invites Dangote group to explore crude

Governor Bago was represented by the state Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Investment, Hamza Bello Sarki.

He described the latest discovery of oil blocs as the state's ticket to economic prosperity and promised that it would be a win-win for all partners.

The governor commended the Dangote Group for being the major sponsor of the 2025 Niger National Trade Fair, and urged it to advance its partnership with massive investments.

He noted that the Dangote group had shown its technical expertise in energy development by completing and starting the Dangote Petrochemical Refinery.

Dangote group pledges support to Niger state

Mr. Hashem Ahmed, who represented the Dangote Group, states in his remarks that the group is ready to continue partnering with Niger state to help unlock its full potentials.

He spoke about the contribution to the agricultural sector through the Niger Food Initiative, adding that the Dangote Rice Mill in Wushishi would soon be completed to boost local rice production.

Ahmed commended the steps taken by the government to attract private investors, especially the planned establishment of a Free Trade Zone to reduce bottlenecks and attract large-scale investors.

FG speaks about the 2024 oil blocs allocation

In related news, the Nigerian government has successfully conducted the 2024 oil licensing rounds, assigning new owners to the oil blocs.

Legit.ng reported that the Chairman of the 2024 bid round committee has shared details of the entire process, explaining how they handled the selection process.

This was in response to allegations that the process was marred by corrupt practices and underhanded deals.

