The retail price for refilling 5kg and 12.5kg LPG cylinders in Nigeria rose between March and April 2025, with year-on-year increases of 20.92% and 29.61% respectively

The South-South and South-East regions recorded the highest prices, while states like Niger, Plateau, and Kebbi had the lowest

Rising cooking gas costs are raising concerns about affordability, especially for low-income households relying on LPG for daily cooking

The average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) increased by 7.69% month-on-month, from N7,322.49 in March 2025 to N7,885.60 in April 2025, indicating that the cost of cooking gas is still rising substantially throughout Nigeria.

This is according to the National Bureau of Statistics' (NBS) most recent report, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch, which was published on Monday, 2nd June.

The increases were even higher for larger cylinders. In the same period, the average cost of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder rose by 9.82%, from N18,456.24 in March to N20,268.06 in April.

Year-on-year data reveals an even more striking picture. The price of the 5kg refill increased by 20.92%, rising from N6,521.58 in April 2024. Over the same period, the price of the 12.5kg cylinder rose by 29.61%, from N15,637.74 in April 2024.

Regional and States Breakdown by states

Niger (N7,006.15), Plateau (N7,014.87), and Kebbi (N7,032.11) had the lowest average retail prices, while the South-South zone had the highest at N8,447.78, followed by the South-East at N8,351.29. The North-Central zone had the lowest regional average at N7,432.22, according to the NBS report.

Rivers State recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder in April 2025 at N9,103.82, followed closely by Ebonyi (N8,867.24) and Akwa Ibom (N8,655.59).

Imo State had the highest average price for the 12.5kg cylinder, at N22,938.73, followed by Delta (N22,831.70) and Rivers (N22,759.56). Kebbi (N18,080.27), Nasarawa (N18,106.85), and Kwara (N18,173.67) had the lowest average prices.

With an average price of N21,536.12, the South-South zone dominated once again, closely followed by the South-East (N21,528.23). The North-Central zone had the lowest average at N19,330.55.

Concerns over affordability are being raised due to the ongoing increase in cooking gas costs, particularly for low-income households that depend on LPG for everyday cooking needs.

