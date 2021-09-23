Again, the Nigerian military has sent a strong message to foreign terrorist organizations fueling crisis in the country

The theatre commander, operation Hadin Kai, General Christopher Musa revealed that some terrorist group are being sponsored by foreign organization

Musa further disclosed that terrorists that were unwilling to surrender are members of ISWAP, a terrorist group that is fully funded by foreign individuals

The theatre commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa, has said that the Nigerian military will not allow the Islamic States West African Province (ISWAP), a foreign terrorist group, to have a strong footing in Nigeria.

The Punch reports that Musa made this statement while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday, September 22, in Maiduguri.

He said that ISWAP was a foreign terrorist organisation being sponsored by foreigners with some local collaborations, adding that the terrorists that were refusing to surrender belonged to ISWAP.

The Nigerian Military has given details of terrorist organization that are funded by foreign individuals. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“It is very clear that ISWAP are foreigners coming to invade our country which we will never allow to happen.

“They don’t wish the country well they don’t wish themselves well and we will never allow any foreigner step an inch on ground in Nigeria.”

The theatre commander stated further that the military had advised the governments also, on the need to adopt the system of involving the victims in dialogue on the handling of the surrendered terrorists, a report by Daily Trust also indicates.

Kill them: Bandits deserve death, not dialogue, Katsina Emir declares

Earlier, in what will gladden the heart of many Nigerians, given its bluntness, the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmuminu Usman, declared death for bandits.

Legit.ng gathered that the respected emir, bandits killing people in the northwest deserve nothing but death.

He declared this while speaking during a security stakeholders' meeting in Katsina.

Nigerian Army says over 8,000 terrorists in Sambisa forests have surrendered

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered that the efforts of the Nigerian Army are really paying off as more armed men are surrendering to the troops, following intensified efforts of the force.

The report indicate that the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Brig.-Gen. Abdulwahab Eyitayo, says more than 8,000 Boko Haram terrorists have so far surrendered to troops.

Eyitayo, made this disclosure during a visit by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu and a team of Defence correspondents from Abuja on Tuesday, September 20, in Maiduguri.

Source: Legit