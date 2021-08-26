Newly married BBNaija 2018 star, Tobi Bakre, has continued to show love to his wife, Anu Oladosu, even after their wedding

The media personality recently gave his wife a lovely surprise by hiring top singer, Timi Dakolo, to serenade her with music

Dakolo showed up at the couple’s home with flowers and Anu could not hide her surprise going by her reaction

Popular Nigerian media personality and BBNaija star, Tobi Bakre, recently gave his newly wedded wife, Anu Oladosu, a lovely surprise just days after their wedding.

The reality show star who is obviously basking in the bliss of being a newly married man decided to show his wife more of his love.

Tobi planned with top singer, Timi Dakolo, to surprise Anu and the music star did not disappoint.

Tobi Bakre surprised his new wife with Timi Dakolo's help in a sweet video. Photos: @tobibakre

Source: Instagram

He showed up at the couple’s house with a bouquet of flowers and Anu was made to open the door.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The young lady was shocked to see Dakolo at the door and she did nothing to hide her surprise. The singer soon got down to business and serenaded Anu with his lovely hit song, Iyawo mi.

Anu continued to thank the singer profusely and she also appreciated her husband for the thoughtful surprise.

See the heartwarming video below:

Internet users gush over the touching display of love

The video of Tobi’s surprise to his wife soon took over social media and fans could not help but express their admiration.

Read some of their comments below:

Mimionalaja:

“This is so so sweet!.”

Dayzhen_:

“She’s always saying thank you. Love that ❤️.”

Ruby_beddings:

“Such a sweet surprise.”

Nanz_allure:

“Is always her “thank you so much for me”.”

Susubalogun:

“See me shining teeth like it’s me their singing for.. Love is beautiful though.”

Supplementsforagelesskin:

“Tobi loves her ooo❤️❤️❤️I pray ur love takes u both thru d rain, sun & all.”

Jhoystin:

“She's so beautiful. And she appears to be like a private person.”

So sweet.

Beautiful moment Tobi turned back to see his wife at their wedding

Former BBNaija housemate Tobi Bakre had earlier taken to his Instagram page to share the heartwarming moment he had with his wife Anu, on their wedding day.

The duo got married on Saturday, August 21, in a star-studded event that set tongues wagging on social media.

Still in the excitement of marriage, Bakre posted a video of the heartwarming moment on his Instagram page, as he described Anu as the most beautiful bride in the world.

In the caption of the post, he admitted that he had been nervous.

Source: Legit.ng News