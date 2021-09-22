Across the world, there has been an increased rate of persons suffering from anxiety-related challenges and illnesses

This led to the commencement of an educational and enlightenment programme to address such medical issues

The programme is the brainchild of a US-based Nigerian internal medicine specialist, Dr. Ikenna Ihim

Writing on the initiative on his social media pages, Dr. Ihim stated that approximately 40 million Americans suffer from anxiety-related disorders.

Since 2020, Dr. Ihim has been working on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also provided more details on reasons why the problem is prevailing, adding that most people suffer from the problems caused by anxiety but they are unaware that it is a component of depression.

He stressed that anxiety is one of the most common mental health disorders bothering humanity and especially Americans.

Dr. Ihim vowed to continue his contributions in the areas of awareness campaigns on mental health, adding that he would continue to enlighten people on the way forward, educating them on ways to stymie anxiety and maintain good mental health.

Legit.ng gathered that the award-winning young physician is a passionate medical doctor, with a vision to ensure that his professional career creates impact and influence improvements in the life and health of persons across the world.

His works and contributions have remained indelible, commendable, and most importantly indefatigable, with a zeal to make a difference across the globe especially in the US.

Dr Ihim is best known for his work on nasogastric intubation.

