A sister of BBNaija housemate Adejumo Okusaga has waded into the missing Nini saga that left many housemates worried

Adejumo defended her brother and sighted the example of Kayvee who left the house on mental health grounds

She also said her brother is not the only housemate in limbo as Pere and Angel also joined in the search for Nini's whereabouts

A sister to Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Saga has defended her brother and blamed the show organizers for playing on people's mental health in the name of entertainment.

Saga's sister blasts BBNaija organizers. Credit: @sagaadeolu @singhniniofficial

Source: Instagram

According to Adejumo

"This actually made me really sad. giving the Kayvee's situation I never expected the show to be this insensitive. People are legit worried."

She also lashed out at most fans of the show for blinding their eyes because of favourites in the house

"Just because of Big Brother and faves, have lost your humanity. All you see is Saga. Pere and Angel were there with him seriously worried because of the Kayvee's situation."

See the post below;

Reactions

A couple of fans have reacted to Saga sister's comments, Legit.ng compiles some of them, read below:

Agb_snehh:

"Its BIGGIE house it's a game . Saga signed all the documents."

Fabricsby_ciccy:

"Even before the disappearance her brother has been obsessed with nini."

_Deee_deeeeeee

"Your brother is doing mumu love too much that’s it."

Charlotte_miya_

"It’s her brother I understand how she feels."

_Paulgentle_:

"Mtchew. There's always one person that can't take cruise. No one forced your brother to go on the show."

Lay3mi

"but its biggies game/house and he makes the rules. He can as well take voluntary exit."

Beeb_iee

"Its like this MUMUness na family thing oo no be just Saga."

Iamadoraa:

"Is saga a child? He can’t take something as simple as a prank? Even a kid in that house knows nothing is wrong with nini. He’s just being dramatic!"

Saga in tears after Nini disappears

Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija housemate, Saga fell for Biggie's prank when his lover Nini was missing in the house.

The housemate burst into tears and couldn't sleep on his bed as the search for Nini heated up,

He took the protest to Biggie by sleeping at the entrance of the Diary room demanding Nini's whereabouts. Fans have called him out for being too obsessed with Nini

Source: Legit