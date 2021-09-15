BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate Saga has got Nigerians talking again after his conversation with Nini

Saga was told to ignore Nini for a while until his next diary session but he went ahead to share the matter with her

Nigerians have expressed their thoughts on the matter as many compared him with Lockdown housemate Ozo

Nigerians can't believe that BBNaija Saga has abandoned his race for the N90m prize money for his love interest Nini.

The reality star got Nigerians dragging him after he told Nini about the task that Big Brother gave him.

Nigerians slam Saga over Nini

During one of Saga's diary sessions, Big Brother told the housemate to fight with his love interest Nini until his next diary session.

It didn't look like Saga wanted to go the whole day or week without talking to Nini.

A video online showed the moment Saga was telling Nini about the task and it got some Nigerians angry. In the video, Saga laid on the bed with Nini as he shared what Biggie told him.

In response, Nini asked if he has had his next diary session and he said no. The moment Nini wished him good luck over the task, Saga started begging her, stating that he could never ignore her.

Watch them below:

Nigerians react as Saga tells Nini about Big Brother's task

ceemoney247:

"Ozo please forgive us in any way we called you mumu, saga na mumu raise to power 2."

zigi242:

"Saga na upgraded Ozo sha ooh, hope biggie wudnt punish him for dis ni ??"

chrystal_baybee:

"Ozo dey learn."

qwen_jane:

"This one na ozo pro max."

cvambram:

"Biggie self ain't serious. That man like Saga who loves Nini more than his life you give such task to? Now he will expose Liquor to everyone."

queenbennymicheal:

"This guy smoke too much.... ebuka should just go inside and drag him out."

_barido:

"Saga na big fool, Ozo crawled so Saga could fly, Ozwor."

favourarr:

"Siri play me HAPPY MUMU."

ishine_3:

"I just wish Biggie can turn this task to eviction oooooo, if it was nini she would carry out this task wiout looking back."

margaret_unusual:

"I know na impossible mission they give this boy. he can never Nd never do it."

Fans question Saga’s motive in the BBNaija house

After the Head of House Liquorose was banned by Biggie from entering the HOH room, she decided to choose Saga as her DHOH, giving him the chance to pick someone else.

Saga however disclosed to Biggie that if Nini had declined to stay with him in the HOH room, he would have turned down the DHOH title.

Soon after the clip made the rounds, internet users shared their takes on it. Some of them spoke on whether it was his strategy to be very close to Nini or if he had lost his focus on the show.

