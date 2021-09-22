Efforts are ongoing to recover some of Nigeria's stolen money stashed in the United States of America

Specifically, the federal government claims it is looking at the possibility of recovering further 200m pounds among others

Going further, the Nigerian government reveled that it is pursuing a lot of Illicit assets across the globe

The federal government has said it would recover 200 million pounds stashed in the United States, as it embarks on a massive recovery of assets belonging to the country.

This is according to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami who was speaking on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Speaking on the fight against corruption and illicit financial flow in the country, he said, “We are looking at the possibility of recovering further 200m pounds among others but then, that does not mean they are not other associated assets being pursued, in terms of other countries of the world inclusive of Ireland.

“We are pursuing a lot of assets across the globe and then we intend to coordinate further meetings relating to recovery in the United Kingdom which is associated with certain personalities”.

The AGF said he would not like to further disclose the strategy the federal government will use in making the recovery, but noted that the “government is trying to gather international momentum associated with the processes and procedures, in terms of making things easier for countries to recover assets with ease”.

He added that the government is fully committed to its anti-corruption campaign and by extension spreading its dragnet to those who are in the custody of laundered or stolen funds.

In another report, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) says Nigeria won’t need external loans if stolen monies stashed away in foreign banks by corrupt politicians and heads of state are repatriated.

The spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, Azuka Ogugua, stated this on Monday, July 12, in Abuja while speaking on the occasion of the 2021 African Union Anti-Corruption Day marked every July 11.

The report claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has been grappling with funds and has incurred over N20.8tn debt since it came into power in May 2015, citing data by the Debt Management Office. The ICPC spokesperson said there was a need for a common African policy on repatriation of stolen funds from the African continent.

In another report, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, declared that the sum of $261 million, N6 billion, and 13,000 pounds illegally acquired by suspected criminals were recovered in 100 days.

The anti-graft czar also said the commission recovered 30 real estates, 32 automobiles, farmland and other properties acquired by suspected fraudsters.

Legit.ng gathered that Bawa gave the details during the presidential media team ministerial briefing at Aso Villa in Abuja, on Thursday, June 17, adding that 800 cybercrime cases would be filed next week in courts.

