The EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has given the account of his stewardship in 100 days in office as the head of the anti-graft agency

Bawa said that his 100 days as the EFCC boss uncovered some illegal funds acquired by both former and current public office holders

According to him, the trial of some ex-governors and senators would be commenced very soon to enable them to cough out the stolen funds

The chairman of to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has declared that the sum of $261 million, N6 billion, and 13,000 pounds illegally acquired by suspected criminals were recovered in 100 days.

The Nation reports that the anti-graft czar also said that the commission also recovered 30 real estates, 32 automobiles, farmland and other properties acquired by suspected fraudsters.

The EFCC boss Bawa has explained how stolen funds were recovered in 100 days. Credit: EFCC.

Legit.ng gathered that Bawa gave the details during the presidential media team ministerial briefing at Aso Villa in Abuja, on Thursday, June 17, adding that 800 cybercrime cases would be filed next week in courts.

EFCC will soon begin trial of former governors

The News also reports that he added that the fraud trial of former Abia state Governor Orji Uzor Kalu would recommence.

Bawa explained that $100 million out of the $261million was recovered from Integrated Logistics Services (INTELS).

He stated that the $100m is part of outstanding remittances that INTELS owed the country in handling logistics at Nigerian ports.

Bawa said:

“I have a full breakdown of all funds recovered by the commission from its activities. This is in line with the accountability process of proceeds of funds recovered as a result of financial crimes.

“From the time I took over, we have recovered over N6 billion, over $161 million, over £13,000, €1,730, 200 Canadian dollars, CFA 373,000 and ¥8,430. Just a couple of some weeks back, I think leading up to last week or thereabout, we recovered over $100 million for the NPA, but the monies were paid directly into the account of the Ports Authority.

The EFCC boss, who also said the unceremonious exit of his predecessors were clear examples of corruption fighting back, added that 1,502 internet fraudsters were arrested in the past five and half months.

He said the commission is building a tactical centre that would solely deal with this issue of cybercrime.

