Famous Nigerian comedian, Nasty Blaq, has left Ghana after weeks of pleasant experiences and meeting great Ghanaian stars

Upon his exit, Nasty left a touching video and message for Ghanaians by way of saying goodbye

The comedian also indicated that it won't be long before he will return again for some more collaborations

Abisi Emmanuel Ezechukwu, a famous Nigerian comedian popularly known as Nasty Blaq, has dropped a touching message for Ghanaians after he exited days ago.

The message, which Nasty conveyed through his caption, "Thank you, Ghana. See you again," was additionally complemented by a short video summary of his experiences.

The showed how Nasty arrived in Ghana and also highlighted some of the fun experiences the comedian had as well as some of the top icons he met during his visit.

Nasty Blaq has left Ghana after weeks of pleasant experiences Photo credit: @NastyBlaq

Source: UGC

Weeks ago, Nasty revealed that he was overwhelmed by the amount of love that Ghanaians have shown towards him since he touched down in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nasty Blaq, who was on his first-ever visit to an African nation aside from his country, Nigeria, indicated that he was finding it difficult to tell if he was actually outside Nigeria.

What Nasty said

"Everywhere I go, I meet a lot of people who already know me and start giving me a lot of praise. I'm surprised by the love I have received from Ghanaians. It feels as if I am still in Nigeria," the comedian said to Giovani on his entertainment show on TV3.

See the video below:

Nasty Blaq gets many gushing after showing off his special lady

In a related story about the funny skit maker, Legit.ng reported that Nasty Blaq made an interesting revelation during a question and answer session with his fans on Instagram.

A curious follower asked about his love life and he used the opportunity to show off a lady special and dear to his heart.

The short video shared by the funny comedian got members of the online community gushing with some people noting that the lady looks like former BBNaija housemate, Tolani Baj.

Source: Legit