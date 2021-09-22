BBNaija star, Uriel Oputa, has raised concerns from numerous fans over her drastic weight loss

The reality star has now explained the reason behind her new trim figure to her curious and inquisitive fans

Uriel noted that she has a family history of cancer, stroke and high blood pressure and needed a lifestyle change

Nigerian reality star, Uriel Oputa, has tried to allay the fear of fans after many of them showed concern about her drastic weight loss.

In recent times, the thick and curvy Uriel started to appear very slim in photos and this led to some of her fans asking questions.

In order to put talks about her new figure to rest, Uriel took to her page to explain the reason behind it.

Uriel shares before and after photos as she explains reason for drastic weight loss. Photos: @urielmusicstar

According to the BBNaija star, she has a family history of high blood pressure, stroke and even cancer.

Shestated:

“When you have a family History of High blood pressure Stroke, even Cancer you make changes. (My mum had all 3) I would pick grapes over chocolate. Or better chocolate coated Grapes."

I'm not losing weight

Not stopping there, Uriel added that she went for a full health check and everything came back healthy. She then explained that she isn’t losing weight, she is only changing her life.

Uriel who noted that her mother had suffered stroke, high blood pressure and cancer, added that she did not want her own kids to go through what she and her brother did at the hands of her mum.

In her words:

“So I’m not losing weight I’m changing my Life. I don’t want my children to go through what my brothers and I have passed through with my Mum.”

The young lady agreed that her old body was indeed beautiful but she was also battling ovarian cyst for years before getting a clean bill of health recently.

She wrote:

“My old body was but I wasn’t healthy can you imagine. I had ovarian cyst for years. (Non-cancerous) We checked yesterday its gone ✅✅✅✅✅ Mad o.

"Biko my bum won’t reduce.

"There isn’t a Perfect weight I was Happy being a size 14/16 but my body needed to be fed different so I did and I lost weight. You can be healthy any size but my healthy size ended up being smaller.”

See her post below:

Social media users react

Fans were quick to gather in Uriel's comment section to commend her honesty as they echoed the importance of leading a healthy life.

Read some of their comments below:

Thriftbynikky:

"I love you for being intentional ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Aleesharichswimwear:

"Go girl well done ."

Patienceyisa:

"Wow. What a transformation ."

Monalisacode:

" l love you both ways darling! You are special ."

Ellawilz:

"I am not loosing weight, I am changing my life, this is my philosophy for healthy living...so apt... its not just about looking good, its about feeling good from within."

