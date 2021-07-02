A video of Sarkodie is fast going viral as it showed him giving quality advice on rap music to rising Nigerian artiste, LadiPoe

In the video, Sarkodie opened up to LadiPoe that rap is not the main thing in Africa but told him that his attitude is right

The video has since garnered numerous likes and comments on social media, with Legit.ng compiling some interesting ones

Famous Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, was seen advising rising Nigerian artiste, LadiPoe in a video that is fast trending online.

At the begging of the video, the young artiste was being acknowledged for producing a hit song that is currently making waves in Nigeria.

Explaining how he was able to make it this far, LadiPoe indicated that he has fought hard to get here and he is ready to take on the future by storm although he will remain humble.

This was when Sarkodie came in saying,

"All the artistes that I have met over the years that made it, had this same energy. In Africa, rap is not the main thing, so to be able to dominate with rap, you need that strength"

What social media users are saying

Legit.ng quickly put together some of the interesting reactions this video has been getting on social media.

@TilsyW:

"Fineness, swagalicious, dope, talented, Sark has it all. He's got no size. No matter how hard they try to compare him to others."

@morrisstunna:

"Sark, he be coach? Mans always doing the show for the cameras."

@kwesimusiq_:

"All these people hating are doing a full-time job on their own. How can you hate a man with such sophisticated demeanor?"

