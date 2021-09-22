The University of Abuja Teaching Hospital has declared that it was not responsible for the death of Dr Obadiah Mailafia

Recall that the Middle Belt Forum and some other organizations had alleged foul play in the former banker's death

In reaction, the hospital claimed the former presidential candidate was in a bad condition before he was admitted

The University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) has exonerated itself of complicity in the death of former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Ace columnist, Dr Obadiah Mailafia.

Mailafia 64, died Sunday morning at UATH, with Middle Belt Forum, MBF, Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, and some civil society organizations, CSOs, alleging foul play the death of the social critic and a former Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC in the 2019 general elections.

UATH has exonerated itself of complicity in the death of Mailafia. Photo: Obadiah Mailafia.

Source: Facebook

Absolving the UATH’s of blame, its acting Public Relations Officer, PRO, of UATH, Michael Atiga, said: ”The patient came in on Saturday, September 18, 2021, around 2 pm to 3pm in the afternoon. He was well received because the doctors even have a pre-information that he was coming. So, he was well received. And considering the nature of his illness because from what I gathered from the doctor, as he was rushed to this place, his oxygen saturation was like 60 percent. So, there was a problem already. He was in a bad condition so they had to commence treatment immediately.

Details of how Mailafia died, possible causes of death released as group raises suspicion

Also, Legit.ng reported that the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) on Sunday, September 19, released its version of how former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia died.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Through its national publicity secretary, Dr Isuwa Dogo, the MBF made some clarifications on moments that led to Mailafia's death at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Former presidential candidate speaks against possible arrest of Sunday Igboho

Recall that Obadiah Mailafia warned against any possible arrest of Sunday Adeyemi, also known as Igboho. The politician disclosed this on Wednesday, March 24, that it would be unwise for security agents to arrest the activist.

He argued that Igboho is fighting for his people and should be left alone.

Mailafia said:

“Let me make this point clear. Under our constitution, under our laws and by the precepts of international laws, global ethics, natural justice and equity, the people who are about to die have a right to defend themselves, so they (security agencies) will be wise not to go after Igboho.''

Source: Legit