If you're tired of the conventional looks when it comes to wedding fashion, then this article might just be for you.

For many women, the choice of going for either a structured dress, jumpsuit or a pant set is the obvious go-to when it comes to civil looks for brides .

The look has left many in awe. Photo credit: @obichimezirim

Source: Instagram

Nigerian clothing brand, Elizabethan was part of a team that came together to shoot a bridal look inspiration and we are head over heels in love with it.

In the photos, the model is seen in a white turtleneck top which she dons underneath a white jacket and pants.

She gives the look a bridal touch with a veil attached to her cornrows.

The look in its entirety is unique and breathtaking.

Reactions

Check out how some internet users have reacted to the photos:

the.victoriajames:

"This is surreal."

jankovic5401:

"Fantastic bridal look ❤️❤️❤️"

leahraeweddings:

"wow gorgeous."

cyin_thya:

"Stunningly beautiful."

rikky1509:

"Uniquely beautiful. but I would prefer it without the veil."

mecaccessoriesplanet:

"This is really Flawless and Bold"

Court wedding looks

For many women, a court wedding doesn't necessarily require much dressing up like that of the white wedding ceremony. However, this is where many brides get it wrong as the line between keeping things toned down and not bothering to put an effort gets blurred.

Courthouse weddings usually call for a tone-down, more civil look. Hence, back in the day, couples usually opted for suits as their official wedding look.

Well, not anymore.

Things have since changed - for the women at least. While the men's court wedding fashion look is pretty restrictive, there is a lot women can do and have done to wed in style.

Bride stuns in simple look

A typical white wedding in Nigeria is one filled with lush and luxury ranging from the bridal looks down to the entire wedding party. Amongst all the things a bride hopes to get right is her wedding dress(es).

For many Nigerian women, if the dress isn't big and lacey, it has to be well bedazzled to make them stand out on their big day.

A lady who recently got married did so in a dress that had neither of these things.

Identified on Instagram as @bimmms24, the bride was all shades of gorgeous on her wedding day and it is glaring to see that minimalist looks for such occasions are a win-win when done right.

