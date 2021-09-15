Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello was one of the stars to grace the high-profile wedding of Adebola Williams.

The movie star who was a part of the asoebi ladies donned a dress designed by Xtrabride Lagos and it goes without saying that she made a gorgeous wedding guest.

The actress attended Williams' wedding. Photo credit: @iamshaffybello

Source: Instagram

As is the case with many celebrity fashionistas, it didn't take long before a fan replicated Bello's look.

Rather than the oxblood and white combo as seen on the actress, this beautiful lady opted for a blue lace which she combined with sheer fabric for the top part of her dress.

Check out the look below:

Check out some comments below:

__feenarh_:

"So beautiful."

eddyz_beauty:

"I even love what she got better."

newkoncepts:

"I'm actually loving what you got."

kezeche:

"The Tailor delivered."

t.babbyonpoint:

"Both are beautiful."

nifeteni_fabrics:

"Designer nailed it."

ray_the_nurse:

"What she got is bammmmmmmmmmmm......The stylist is on point."

Celebrity style recreations

Popular Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, was recently in Abuja for the premiere of Jim Iyke's movie, Bad Comments.

Her look at the premiere stood out as it was not only glamourous but was also heavily inspired by American rapper, Cardi B, who rocked a similar dress for her 28th birthday party.

While Cardi's look comprised of a sliver rib-like halterneck top with a drop-waist white flowy bottom, the filmstar opted for gold in place of silver.

Recreating Tiwa Savage's style

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, was the talk of the town following the grand burial ceremony of her father, Prince Olanrewaju Savage, which saw several guests in attendance.

However, that wasn't the only thing that got people talking. The Water and Garri singer's outfits for the burial and the afterparty, had fans in awe and well, it didn't take long before one of the dresses was recreated - this time - in another colour.

Following this, Legit.ng reached out to a fashion designer to discuss how much possibly went down into designing Tiwa's looks for her father's burial ceremonies and what it may take to recreate the look.

Source: Legit.ng