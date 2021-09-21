Officers from the Las Vegas police department showed love to the child of their colleague who died from coronavirus

The police officers accompanied 9-year-old Jasson on his first day in school as they assured him they would always be there

Many who reacted to the story of the 9-year-old boy thanked the police department for standing by the deceased's family

An officer of a Las Vegas police station lost his life to coronavirus on Wednesday, June 9, and since then the parenting of his son has been left to the mother alone.

As this man’s son, Jason Swanger, was going to make his first appearance in school, his father’s colleagues were available to offer him support, People reports.

The late man's son posed with his father's colleagues. Photo source: CNN

We will always be there for you

As he stepped into school, the police officers were beside Jason. While writing about the moment on social media, the police department said:

"The families of the fallen are not left behind. Our officers escorted Noah Swanger, 9, to his first day of 4th grade at Steve Schorr Elementary.”

The department assured the boy and his family that they will always be there for him even in his quest to one day become a police officer.

He is now the man of the house

While going to school, CNN reports that Jason wore a white shirt and a tie to show that he is now the man of the house.

Below are some of the reactions when it was posted on Instagram:

lynnkeith0423 said:

"God bless these kind-hearted police."

theresahalstead said:

"Ahh pure lovely."

ellenelliottweatherbee said:

"So very sweet of the LVMPD to help take care of Noah!"

bearcat389 said:

"Police families are like a giant family. This is wonderful to see."

xanaduum said:

"Also passively reminding the other kids not to bully him."

A single dad's story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man, Mohammed Akwasi Appiah, went on LinkedIn to write about his family.

Sharing a photo of his daughter, the man revealed that he has been a single parent for nearly 10 years.

The dad stated that over the course of those years, his relationship with his daughter grew and developed well.

