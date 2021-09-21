2019 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Nyekachi Douglas, recently handed over the crown to Oluchi Madubuike

While the new Queen is looking forward to representing the country in the upcoming Miss World pageant set to hold in December, Douglas has called out MBGN organisers

According to the former Queen, during her reign, she felt like she did so much but got little in return and the organisers didn't do enough

Oluchi Madubuike is basking in the euphoria of being crowned the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria after receiving the crown from the predecessor, Nyekachi Douglas.

The young lady joined 35 other contestants at the prestigious Eko Hotel on Saturday, September 18, for the beauty pageant and will be representing Nigeria in different global pageant competitions.

Nyekachi hands the crown over to Oluchi Photo credit: @nyeka_d

Source: Instagram

Nyekachi speaks up

Uneasy they say lies the head that wears the crown, but it looks like Nyekachi's reign was filled with regrets.

The beauty queen took to her Instagram page after a new MBGN emerged to call out the organisers for not doing enough.

According to her, the last moments of her reign was hard and it was the longest and shortest because she did so much but got little in return.

Nyekachi continued by saying that sometimes she did not want the coveted title because of how hard it was and hated herself because she felt like she should be doing more.

She extended the ugly feeling to the pageant organisers because she felt they didn't do enough as well and she felt like a crazy person when she asked for what she deserved.

The young lady also used the opportunity to motivate African women who are bold enough to demand their rights.

"In the very last moments it was hard. It was the longest but at the same time the shortest reign. It felt like I did so much but got so little. Sometimes I didn’t want to be called Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria because of how hard it was."

See the post below:

Reactions

bimpeonakoya:

"I'm super proud of you Nyeka!!! Despite all their shortcomings you maintained your Dignity, May God grant you all your hearts desire and open doors of bigger platforms IJN."

tessyojo:

"We see you. We understand the fight."

iheomannadi:

"It is well Queen. Don’t worry you need not say more. We know!!"

jenkins_jones_88:

"Where is the lie in this ? You said it right queen. The organization needs to step up and do what’s best."

missuniverseafricanews:

"Inspite of all the disappointments you encountered, you still left a huge mark Queen."

Source: Legit Newspaper