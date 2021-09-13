Top Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy, recently spent some time with contestants of Most Beautiful Girl in Nigerian pageant

The pretty ladies were very excited by his visit and made sure to have a very great time grooving and whining their waists

The ladies were seen dancing to Ayra Starr’s hit song, Bloody Samaritan, in a fun video that soon went viral online

Popular Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy, no doubt made the day of some of the ladies contesting for the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) title.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the music mogul shared a fun video of the moment he sang and danced with the pretty ladies.

The young girls were captured on video as they grooved and whined their waists to popular hit song, Bloody Samaritan, by Ayra Starr.

Don Jazzy grooving with contestants of Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria. Photos: @donjazzy.

In the one-minute clip, the ladies were seen gathering around Don Jazzy after they noticed him recording. The ladies were full of smiles and laughter as they danced and shook their waists.

Don Jazzy in his caption wrote:

“Me and the Most Beautiful Girls in Nigeria.”

See the clip below:

Soon after the music producer shared the video on his page, a number of people gushed over the fun sight. A number of them also wished to have been present.

Read some of their comments below:

Cubana_chiefpriest:

“Am on my way.”

Nazoekezie:

“So cute .”

Mavinrecords:

“Vibes on Vibes ❤️.”

Official_starlet9:

“Baba don j.”

Koker_joshua:

“The girl on white is a vibe ❤️.”

Justdamz_:

“See babes na.”

R_u_k.e.v.w.e:

“Always a vibe.”

Nice one.

