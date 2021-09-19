Oluchi Madubuike representing Abuja has been crowned as the winner of the 2021 edition of the MBGN pageant

The pretty lady emerged as the winner out of 36 contestants who were vying to bring home the coveted crown

Oluchi is to represent Nigeria in the upcoming Miss World pageant which is set to hold in December 2021

It is indeed a proud moment for residents of Abuja as the pretty lady representing them emerged as the winner of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant.

The young lady, Oluchi Madubuike, joined 35 other contestants at the prestigious Eko Hotel on Saturday, September 18, for the beauty pageant.

Miss Abuja Oluchi Madubuike crowned winner of MBGN 2021 pageant. Photo: @silverbirdmbgn

Source: Instagram

However, even though other contestants equally came along with their A-games, Oluchi managed to clinch the highly coveted crown.

The win automatically qualifies Oluchi to represent Nigeria in the upcoming Miss World Pageant which is set to take place in Puerto Rico in December 2021.

Interestingly, Oluchi was not the only winner of the night as ladies representing Anambra, Bauchi and Bayelsa also clinched different crowns and are all set to represent Nigeria in different global pageant competitions.

Check out the beautiful moment Oluchi was announced as the winner below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

Nigerians on social media have congratulated the winner who will be representing them on a much bigger stage in a few months to come.

Read messages sighted below:

dreal_sisi_ said:

"Congratulations .

david_nwauba_ said:

knightmar3 girls are so beautiful . Congratulations to them all."

knightmar3 said:

"Pictures doesn’t do her Justice, she’s prettier in real life. Congrats to her!"

oluchiangelinasimon said:

"Did you people notice something here, all d winners are Igbo girls . Igbos we rock."

mr_onyekacharles said:

"Igbo girls all through."

Source: Legit.ng