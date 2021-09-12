In recent times, clergymen in Nigeria have been praying for solutions to the challenges confronting the nation

Clergymen from the All Saints Anglican Church and the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Abuja, are not left out

On Sunday, September 12, prayers were offered for Nigeria and the country's leaders by both churches in the nation's capital

FCT, Abuja - Clergymen and congregants at the All Saints Anglican Church Wuse Zone 5, and the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David Parish, Utako, Abuja, on Sunday, September 12 joined in praying for an end to the spate of violent attacks in parts of the country.

At the churches, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, led other federal government officials to grace the dedication of new buildings opened by both denominations.

VP Osinbajo led federal government officials at the dedication of both new branches of the churches. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

There were intercessions on behalf of the nation for God to grant Nigeria victory over the sponsors and perpetrators of violence in the country.

First was the Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of all Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Revd. Henry Ndukuba; assisted by Bishop of Kubwa Diocese, Bishop Duke Akamisoko, leading the prayers for the security, peace, and prosperity of Nigeria.

In a similar vein, there were also prayers during the dedication of the new Church building of the RCCG, City of David Parish, Utako, led by Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, an Assistant General Overseer and Regional Pastor from the RCCG City of David Parish, Apapa, Lagos.

While thanking God for his blessings that has culminated in the dedication of a new church building over a short period of time, Pastor Iluyomade urged Christians to remain steadfast with God especially in times of difficulty.

He prayed for leaders of the country, including the president and the vice president, and assured that sponsors of trouble in parts of the country will soon be arrested.

His words:

“God will intervene personally and arrest those causing trouble in the country.”

Offering prayers to God for the unity of the country, peace, and protection of leaders, Archbishop Ndukuba prayed God to give the resident and the vice president, as well as other officials of the present administration wisdom to lead the country.

He prayed that God will grant all who serve in the federal government the wisdom from above. For the Unity of the nation, Bishop Akamisoko prayed:

“For our country, to the east, west, north, and south; let your blessings reign on this country, let your glory reign. All the plans of the evil one against this country, Lord, it shall not come to pass in Jesus name.”

Speaking shortly after the dedication of the new church auditorium at the All Saints Anglican Church, Osinbajo urged members of the church to see the occasion as a call to the greater work of transforming the entire society.

At the dedication of the RCCG City of David Parish new building, the VP urged members of the City of David, Abuja parish, to look beyond the physical dedication of the church building and focus on bringing up great leaders that will carry on the legacies of the church.

VP Osinbajo known for regularly preaching peace

Meanwhile, VP Osinbajo has submitted that despite the nation’s current challenges, Nigerians must avoid drifting towards voices that appeal to darker impulses.

He said citizens must instead counter fear, despair, and division with inspiring faith, creative optimism, and solidarity. Vice President has been at the forefront of preaching peace in the country.

The vice president specifically called on the elites to act in solidarity and build a consensus to settle contending issues in the nation and enlarge the circle of opportunity, especially for young people.

Osinbajo urges Nigerians to love one another, says the country remains unbreakable

Legit.ng had previously reported that Osinbajo declared that despite the activities of those with divisive agenda, Nigeria would prevail over her tribulations due to the resilience, faith, hope, and strength of its people.

Osinbajo stated this on Thursday, August 26, at the National Social Cohesion Dialogue organized by the Africa Polling Institute, which was held at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja.

He emphasized the shared interests of Nigerians across different facets of life, noting that Nigeria's diversity can be used to drive further economic growth.

Source: Legit.ng